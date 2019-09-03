Apothic Wines Stuns Once Again With Launch Of Limited-Edition Sparkling Red

"Our fans love sparkling wine, but wish it could be less pretentious, less delicate and more flavorful," said Heather Austin, Apothic's Director of Marketing. "Apothic Sparkling Red is a complete departure from all things conventional sparkling wine. It's not white, it's unexpectedly red and surprisingly refreshing. It's not arrogant or pretentious; it's rocking out with friends or watching your favorite streaming show. And most importantly, it's seriously good."

Limited-Edition Apothic Sparkling Red pairs with everything and is now available nationwide for $15.99 (SRP). To learn more about Apothic Sparkling Red and locate an Apothic retailer near you, visit http://www.apothic.com. Get it before it's gone.

ABOUT APOTHIC

Apothic has been a true original from the start, crafting the rich and bold Apothic Red blend that launched a daring legacy. Visionary Winemaker Deb Juergenson continues to challenge convention with a portfolio of intriguing blends, including several limited-release wines. Wonder what's next? Join the Apothic Insiders to be the first to know. And keep up with all things bubbling up at Apothic by following on Facebook and Instagram. You won't be disappointed.

