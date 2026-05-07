App Defense Alliance Launches Certified Products Portal

Backed by Google, Meta, and Microsoft, the Alliance demonstrates a working certification model for application security to advance efforts in AI and desktop environments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The App Defense Alliance today launched its first public directory of certified mobile applications, giving developers, platform operators, and users a way to confirm whether apps were independently verified and certified as meeting the Alliance's standards.

The portal debuts with 45 mobile applications certified through the Alliance's Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA). The Alliance has also released a web application security standard, the Cloud Application Security Assessment (CASA), and a cloud configuration standard. AI and desktop application security assessments are under development.

The Alliance's framework is based on the OWASP Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS) and supported by an independent network of eight authorized testing labs. The Alliance reduces friction for developers building across platforms by establishing a common security standard and provides platforms and decision-makers with a more consistent basis for evaluating application security.

"The App Defense Alliance is building industry consensus on a framework for application security," said Alex Duff, Chair of the App Defense Alliance and Head of Platform Ecosystem Data Security at Meta. "The list of certified applications announced today is an important step forward in giving developers a streamlined path to certification and helping platforms more consistently evaluate security. It shows promise for the ongoing work the Alliance is doing to bring more applications through this framework."

A common certification across platforms

The Alliance's standards are independently validated by accredited third-party testing labs, giving developers clear expectations for achieving certification. The new portal offers a single place to find applications that have earned MASA certification.

As more applications connect to AI systems, platforms and developers need better ways to evaluate new security risks. The Alliance is building on its certification model to develop new efforts for AI and desktop application security.

A common standard also yields cost benefits for developers building applications across multiple platforms. Developers often pay for security certification on each platform, compounding costs as they ship products.

"This certified products portal empowers users to make more informed choices by providing a clear, independent signal that an app has met certain standards," said Brad Ree, Vice Chair of the App Defense Alliance and Technical Program Manager at Google. "By continuing to work closely with the industry and developers to align around standards, we are collectively raising the bar for app safety across ecosystems."

A foundation for wider security standards

The portal's debut advances the Alliance's mission to improve security and trust across the application ecosystem. As part of the Linux Foundation, the Alliance works with security leaders across government, platforms, and the enterprise.

"The App Defense Alliance's certification gives enterprises a credible and consistent way to evaluate whether apps meet a common security standard," said Oliver Bell, Partner General Manager, Trusted Platform with Microsoft. "Shared industry standards and validation are critical to meeting the new security challenges the industry faces."

About the App Defense Alliance

The App Defense Alliance is dedicated to improving global application security. Backed by Google, Meta, and Microsoft, the Alliance develops security certification standards for mobile, web, and cloud applications, giving developers a single set of baseline requirements and platform operators a trusted framework for evaluation and adoption. As application environments continue to evolve, the Alliance is developing additional certification efforts for AI and desktop security. For more information, visit appdefensealliance.org.

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SOURCE App Defense Alliance