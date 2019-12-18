App Hall of Fame Barefoot World Atlas App is back and ready to inspire a new generation of globally minded, eco-conscious kids

Originally released in 2012 and selected by Apple as one of the top 10 apps of all time in celebration of 5 years of the App Store, the newly updated World Atlas app contains loads of fascinating new educational and interactive content. A whole new generation of children (and adults!) can travel at will, exploring an enticing, 3D spinning globe packed with animations, fascinating quizzes and facts about countries, landmarks, world art and more, an ever-changing soundscape, hours of audio, and hundreds of breathtaking photographs. The new edition also offers a fun "surprise" option which allows children to discover exciting new features and places simply by shaking their device, as well as streamlined navigation, improved search and vastly reduced file size.

Barefoot Books Co-founder and CEO, Nancy Traversy, says, "We started Barefoot Books in 1992 as an independent publisher committed to creating visually captivating books that celebrate diversity, spark curiosity and capture children's imaginations. After nearly 28 years, our Barefoot mission feels more relevant today than ever. We hope that Barefoot World Atlas will inspire children to celebrate the extraordinary diversity and beauty of our world, and empower them to protect its fragility."

The Barefoot World Atlas App is available for $4.99 (special offer price $3.99) from the App Store(SM) on iPad or at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/barefoot-world-atlas/id489221652 .

About Barefoot Books:

"The standard for excellence in children's books" — Forbes

Founded in England in 1992, we are an award-winning, independent children's publisher based in Cambridge, MA with a mission to share stories, connect families and inspire children. In 2017, we were named by Forbes as one of the 25 Best Small Companies in America. Our proudest accomplishment is to have put nearly 25 million books into the hands of children around the world.

