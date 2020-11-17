App-happy Americans go on app downloading spree; increasing usage of health apps during pandemic

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world shuttered and tech became a lifeline to the outside world for work, school and socializing, America went on an app downloading spree, according to new data from ecoATM . The green tech company surveyed 2,000 adults in October 2020 to reveal that almost a third (28%) increased the number of apps on their cell phones as they searched for new platforms to help them navigate a new lifestyle.

Time spent using cell phones also increased from 41% to 47% for those using their phone for three hours a day.

The research shows that today, 40% of people have over 21 apps on their cell phone. Half of this group actually have more than 30 apps vying for their attention on their handset.

The social media apps - such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - are the most frequently used set of apps for 53% of those polled. The use of this category of apps has increased 3% during the pandemic as Americans are increasingly relying on them to connect with friends and loved ones while real world interaction is limited.

The second most popular category of apps is the productivity apps - including Gmail and Slack - which are the most frequently used for 41%. The frequency of use remains the same pre and during the pandemic.

In third place are the health apps - such as ClassPass and Headspace. This is another area that has enjoyed a rise in usage during the pandemic, increasing by 2% as the nation turns to these apps to support their mental and physical well being during these times.

The usage of ride sharing apps - such as Uber and Lyft has decreased during the pandemic as Americans traveled less.

ecoATM Chief Executive Officer Dave Maquera says: "Our tech has become more important than ever for keeping the world moving - and our social lives intact. Our phones have become the main way we keep connected with friends and family and we are increasingly sourcing new apps that will help us navigate this overwhelming and confusing time.

Our tech is no longer just an escape from reality - it is helping to create and enhance our reality, as we use it to work from home, teach our children and connect with those we can't physically see."

ecoATM is the pioneer of recommerce, offering consumers an easy way to trade-in their old mobile devices through its kiosks. A full list of kiosk locations can be found online at https://locations.ecoatm.com/ .

About ecoATM:

ecoATM is the pioneer of reCommerce offering consumers an easy way to trade-in their old devices through its kiosks and the Gazelle online marketplace. ecoATM kiosks offer four main benefits to consumers: instant cash payment, convenient locations, safe and secure transactions, and the assurance that devices will be given new life or recycled. ecoATM operates over 4,400 kiosks in malls, large retailers and grocery stores in 48 U.S. states and in the UK and Germany. Gazelle.com offers consumers a convenient way to trade-in their devices online and purchase certified pre-owned smartphones, tablets and laptops. To date, ecoATM has collected over 25 million phones and tablets from consumers.

SOURCE ecoATM Gazelle

