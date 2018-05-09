BOSTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The .APP domain extension from Google is now available on a first-come, first-served basis. This hot new top-level-domain is shaping up to be the most popular new domain offering ever. APP domains are intended to highlight software applications with a special twist. What makes it so special? It is the first domain extension with built-in security - all .APP websites must use digital certificates (SSL) when being used in web browsers.

.APP Launches at EnCirca

EnCirca is one of four ICANN-accredited Registrars selected by Google to offer free .APP domain names to all 8,000 attendees of this week's Google I/O conference, where Google held a formal launch event of the .APP domain extension. Google paid $25 million three years ago for the exclusive rights to operate the .APP domain name Registry. .APP domains are available only from ICANN-accredited registrars like EnCirca.

EnCirca has set up a special .APP ordering page https://new.encirca.com/app/

After posting over 3,000 registrations in the Sunrise Period which was open just to trademark holders, Google's new .APP domain extension generated another 7,500 early-access registrations and over $5 million in fees. General Availability promises to be even bigger.

Apps make the mobile world go 'round, and now they have their own more secure home on the web: with the .APP domain, the most relevant extension for apps of all kinds. You can use your .APP name to showcase a unique and trustworthy software application, as a relevant download link, for deep linking, or for sharing screenshots, release notes, and reviews. Get your .APP domain now to start sharing your software application with the world.

Google Registry is offering .APP as an open TLD with a focus on improved security. The entire extension has been added to the web browser HSTS preload list, which automatically redirects all users to secure URLs that start with "HTTPS". This means .APP domain owners must set up SSL digital certificates in order for their websites to be loaded in modern browsers

About EnCirca

EnCirca was formed in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the leading ICANN Registrar for domain extensions intended for security-sensitive industries, including: .BANK, .BOT, .PHARMACY, .REALTOR, .TRAVEL, and .COOP. EnCirca is one of the few ICANN Registrars to be SOC-2 certified for cyber-security practices. Value-add services include secure DNS, secure web forwarding, SSL/TLS digital certificates, email authentication and secure website hosting.

