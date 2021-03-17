App Orchid Ranks No. 61 on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed yesterday that App Orchid with a two-year revenue growth rate of 332% is No. 61 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are very excited to have made the Inc. 5000 California list for the 2nd year in a row," says Vaibhav Nadgauda, CEO of App Orchid. "This is a testament to our team who continued to execute on our strategy despite the extraordinary challenges from the pandemic last year."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About App Orchid

The App Orchid platform helps enterprises build AI fueled apps for the Energy, Utilities and Insurance industries. The App Orchid platform uses deep learning and natural language processing with industry specific content delivered through knowledge graphs, to create powerful predictive apps. App Orchid blends historical and real-time, structured and unstructured data with user "tribal knowledge" to deliver innovative enterprise apps, including solutions ContractAI, AssetThink, CustomerThink and DocuThink. The Big Data based in-memory technology helps to identify patterns, risks, and opportunities previously impossible with traditional analytical tools. A natural language powered user experience interface makes information retrieval as simple as using Google. App Orchid helps enterprises achieve their digital transformation objectives easily through rapid deployment, low cost implementation and minimum disruption across their organization. For more information, please visit www.apporchid.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

