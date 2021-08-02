App Orchid Selected for IAOP's 2021 Recognition for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships

SAN RAMON, Calif., August 02, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAOP revealed today that App Orchid was selected for their 2021 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition for demonstrating excellence in collaboration, innovation, and outcomes.

"We are honored to be chosen by IAOP for this recognition," says Vaibhav Nadgauda, CEO of App Orchid. "Developing strategic partnerships with our customers is one of our core values at App Orchid. To be recognized for collaboration and innovation is a testament to our wonderful team. We would also like to thank bp for being an integral part of this journey."

This recognition was judged on collaborative problem solving, the impact of the innovation involved, outcomes, and resulting value from the engagement between bp and ContractAI – App Orchid's Contract Management tool. IAOP's recognition and awards programs acknowledge organizations and individuals whose decisive actions have led to substantial transformation or change at their company.

"True collaboration is an essential component of any successful partnership," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants that are contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate App Orchid as a recipient of the 2021 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition"

About App Orchid

The App Orchid platform helps enterprises build AI fueled apps for the Energy, Utilities, and Insurance industries. The App Orchid platform uses deep learning and natural language processing with industry specific content delivered through knowledge graphs, to create powerful predictive apps. App Orchid blends historical and real-time, structured, and unstructured data with user "tribal knowledge" to deliver innovative enterprise apps, including solutions ContractAI, AssetThink, CustomerThink and DocuThink. The Big Data based in-memory technology helps to identify patterns, risks and opportunities previously impossible with traditional analytical tools. A natural language powered user experience interface makes information retrieval as simple as using Google. App Orchid helps enterprises achieve their digital transformation objectives easily through rapid deployment, low cost implementation and minimum disruption across their organization. For more information, please visit www.apporchid.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit www.IAOP.org.

