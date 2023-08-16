App Science Announces New AI Feature Within Its Insights Analytics Dashboard

The tool leverages natural language processing to provide instant written insights and analysis to inform campaigns

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned App Science™ ("App Science") business is rolling out a new AI feature within its Insights analytics dashboard. The new addition leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) to provide automated analysis of metrics within the dashboard, making it easier for media agencies and brands to connect the dots within their data sets.

"We are excited to introduce brands and agencies to early elements of natural language AI through our App Science Insights solution, reducing their training and implementation cost," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer at Sabio. "We have been using machine learning algorithms to sort and analyze large amounts of proprietary mobile data for numerous years, making our company uniquely positioned to benefit from the efficiencies AI can bring."

App Science's Insights solution provides clients with actionable data for more effective campaign measurement across devices and publishers. Within the dashboard, clients are able to measure campaign reach, gain rich audience insights, view campaign frequency, and analyze overall campaign impact. Clients are also able to see reach among target audiences, including culturally diverse audiences.

These insights help clients monitor their campaigns, enabling them to make real-time optimizations and inform future media planning. With the new feature, clients can use the built-in AI tool to automate and further analyze the findings. The tool provides quick written analysis on campaign performance to help clients easily apply learnings.

"App Science's platform has always been AI-driven, utilizing machine learning at its core," said Helen Lum, Executive Vice President, App Science. "We're taking it a step further with natural language processing, which allows computers to process and analyze large amounts of data in real time, and provide instant natural language summaries and takeaways. We are ensuring that marketers at all levels can easily benefit from the full power and sophistication of our solution."

The new AI feature is available immediately and in use currently  by App Science clients. To learn more about the capabilities of App Science Insights and how it works, visit https://www.appscience.inc/solutions/insights.

About Sabio Holdings
Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

