APP13007 Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea

This report provides comprehensive insights about APP13007 for acute ocular pain (AOP) in the eight major markets. A detailed picture of the APP13007 for acute ocular pain in the 8MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the APP13007 for acute ocular pain.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the APP13007 market forecast analysis for acute ocular pain in the 8MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in acute ocular pain.



Drug Summary



APP13007 is a nanoparticle formulation of the corticosteroid clobetasol in development for treating postoperative inflammation of the eye. Activus initially developed APP13007 by applying its patented proprietary Activus Pure Nanoparticle Technology (APNT) to the corticosteroid clobetasol propionate to create a novel nanoparticle formulation for treating postoperative inflammation of the eye. Response rate strongly suggests APP13007 outperforms competitors in reducing inflammation and pain for critical Phase III endpoints.



APP13007 completed Phase II studies in 2020 and started Phase III studies in the United States in March 2021.



In Aug 2022, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and AimMax Therapeutics, Inc. (United States) reported successful top-line results from CPN-302, the second of the two pivotal Phase III clinical studies of APP13007.



APP13007 Analytical Perspective

In-depth APP13007 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of APP13007 for acute ocular pain in the eight major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



APP13007 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of APP13007 for acute ocular pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for acute ocular pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence APP13007 dominance.

Other emerging products for acute ocular pain are expected to give tough market competition to APP13007 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of APP13007 in acute ocular pain.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of APP13007 from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the APP13007 in acute ocular pain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. APP13007 Overview in Acute ocular pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. APP13007 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of APP13007 in Acute ocular pain

5.2. 8MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of APP13007 in the 8MM for Acute ocular pain

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of APP13007 in the United States for Acute ocular pain

5.3.2. Market Size of APP13007 in Germany for Acute ocular pain

5.3.3. Market Size of APP13007 in France for Acute ocular pain

5.3.4. Market Size of APP13007 in Italy for Acute ocular pain

5.3.5. Market Size of APP13007 in Spain for Acute ocular pain

5.3.6. Market Size of APP13007 in the United Kingdom for Acute ocular pain

5.3.7. Market Size of APP13007 in Canada for Acute ocular pain

5.3.8. Market Size of APP13007 in South Korea for Acute ocular pain



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



