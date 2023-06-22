APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN CLUB'S HIGH MOUNTAIN HUTS OPEN FOR 2023 SEASON

Destinations Offer Visitors an Unrivalled Stay, Opportunity to Support Outdoor Conservation Efforts Across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

BRETTON WOODS, N.H., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), America's oldest conservation and recreation organization, announced today that its storied eight High Mountain Huts in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest are open for the 2023 season.

AMC's huts are open for the 2023 season.

"There is nothing in the world like AMC's High Mountain Huts," said Nicole Zussman, President and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club. "Imagine hiking through breathtaking alpine habitat and arriving at a warm and inviting hut, surrounded by stunning views of the White Mountains, with freshly made food, comfortable accommodations, and a welcoming and joyful hut croo. The Huts are where you make memories and friends to last a lifetime."

Accessible only by foot and connected by 50 miles of the Appalachian Trail National Scenic Trail, the huts offer hikers high-altitude hospitality and an unparalleled lodging experience. Each hut has a common area and separate sleeping spaces. AMC staff serve guests family-style dinner and breakfast each day. The huts have received accolades for their unique and inclusive offerings in The New York Times, National Geographic, and Outside Magazine, among others.

Proceeds from the huts fund the AMC's recreation and conservation efforts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including the organization's work to create, maintain, and preserve more than 1,800 miles of trails. These trails allow responsible hikers to enjoy the mountains' delicate ecology while keeping visitors on the path. In addition, AMC's conservation team produces high-quality, peer-reviewed data and analysis on climate change, air and water quality, forests, and mountain ecosystems in collaboration with some of the region's most highly regarded universities and agency partners to inform policymakers in protecting the outdoors.

"We hope visitors feel good knowing that their stay directly supports AMC's conservation, research, and advocacy," added Zussman. "No matter how guests interact with AMC, whether through lodging, guided activities, or volunteering, they are connected to our work and to our urgent mission."

Limited reservations are still available for the 2023 season. Book your stay today by visiting outdoors.org/huts. AMC members enjoy 20% off lodging rates.

About the Appalachian Mountain Club

The Appalachian Mountain Club is the nation's oldest conservation and recreation organization, committed to fostering the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the outdoors. Since 1876, AMC has encouraged generations to deepen their passions for the outdoors and helped protect some of the most precious natural environments in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Learn more at www.outdoors.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Brown

Appalachian Mountain Club

[email protected]

SOURCE Appalachian Mountain Club