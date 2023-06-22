APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN CLUB'S HIGH MOUNTAIN HUTS OPEN FOR 2023 SEASON

News provided by

Appalachian Mountain Club

22 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

Destinations Offer Visitors an Unrivalled Stay, Opportunity to Support Outdoor Conservation Efforts Across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

BRETTON WOODS, N.H., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), America's oldest conservation and recreation organization, announced today that its storied eight High Mountain Huts in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest are open for the 2023 season.

Continue Reading
AMC's huts are open for the 2023 season.
AMC's huts are open for the 2023 season.

"There is nothing in the world like AMC's High Mountain Huts," said Nicole Zussman, President and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club. "Imagine hiking through breathtaking alpine habitat and arriving at a warm and inviting hut, surrounded by stunning views of the White Mountains, with freshly made food, comfortable accommodations, and a welcoming and joyful hut croo. The Huts are where you make memories and friends to last a lifetime."

Accessible only by foot and connected by 50 miles of the Appalachian Trail National Scenic Trail, the huts offer hikers high-altitude hospitality and an unparalleled lodging experience. Each hut has a common area and separate sleeping spaces. AMC staff serve guests family-style dinner and breakfast each day. The huts have received accolades for their unique and inclusive offerings in The New York Times, National Geographic, and Outside Magazine, among others.

Proceeds from the huts fund the AMC's recreation and conservation efforts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including the organization's work to create, maintain, and preserve more than 1,800 miles of trails. These trails allow responsible hikers to enjoy the mountains' delicate ecology while keeping visitors on the path. In addition, AMC's conservation team produces high-quality, peer-reviewed data and analysis on climate change, air and water quality, forests, and mountain ecosystems in collaboration with some of the region's most highly regarded universities and agency partners to inform policymakers in protecting the outdoors.

"We hope visitors feel good knowing that their stay directly supports AMC's conservation, research, and advocacy," added Zussman. "No matter how guests interact with AMC, whether through lodging, guided activities, or volunteering, they are connected to our work and to our urgent mission."

Limited reservations are still available for the 2023 season. Book your stay today by visiting outdoors.org/huts. AMC members enjoy 20% off lodging rates.

About the Appalachian Mountain Club
The Appalachian Mountain Club is the nation's oldest conservation and recreation organization, committed to fostering the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the outdoors. Since 1876, AMC has encouraged generations to deepen their passions for the outdoors and helped protect some of the most precious natural environments in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Learn more at www.outdoors.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Brown
Appalachian Mountain Club
[email protected]

SOURCE Appalachian Mountain Club

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.