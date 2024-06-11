APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN CLUB'S HIGH MOUNTAIN HUTS OPEN FOR 2024 SEASON

Destinations Offer Visitors an Unrivaled Stay, Opportunity to Support Outdoor Conservation Efforts Across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

BRETTON WOODS, N.H., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), America's oldest conservation and recreation organization, announced today that its renowned eight High Mountain Huts in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest are open for the 2024 season.

"There is nothing in the world like AMC's High Mountain Huts," said Nicole Zussman, President and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club. "Imagine hiking through breathtaking alpine habitat and arriving at a warm and inviting hut, surrounded by stunning views of the White Mountains, with freshly made food, comfortable accommodations, and a welcoming and joyful hut croo. The Huts are where you make memories and friends to last a lifetime."

Accessible solely on foot and linked by 50 miles of the Appalachian Trail National Scenic Trail, the huts make it easier for people to enjoy the White Mountain National Forest and its famed Presidential Range. Hikers don't have to pack and prepare their meals or set up a tent when they stay at AMC's huts, and AMC's White Mountain Hiker Shuttle ( outdoors.org/shuttle ) gets visitors from AMC's lodges to the trailhead to avoid congested parking and reduce the carbon footprint of their trip. Each AMC hut features a communal area and bunkrooms. AMC staff prepare and serve daily family-style dinners and breakfasts to guests. The huts have been recognized for their distinctive and welcoming services in publications such as The New York Times, National Geographic, and Outside Magazine.

For guests interested in joining a group to visit the huts, AMC offers group trips with professional guides. From handling planning logistics to educating hikers, going with an AMC Guide makes for a joyful all-around experience for all ages and experience levels. Find a trip at outdoors.org/guidedoutdoors . All hikers should grab a copy of AMC's Trail Guide to Mount Washington and the Presidential Range, a new version of the legendary White Mountain Guide. This abridged guide features the full Presidential Range and the Great Gulf in a pocket-sized package. Purchase it from the AMC Store at outdoors.org/trailguidemountwashington

Proceeds generated by the huts support AMC's protection of critical landscapes for the well-being of people and the outdoors. This includes the AMC's work to create, maintain, and preserve over 1,800 miles of trails. In the Presidential Range, these trails allow hikers to appreciate alpine landscapes while ensuring they remain on designated paths. Additionally, AMC's conservation team collaborates with top regional universities and agency partners to produce high-quality, peer-reviewed research on climate change, air and water quality, forests, and mountain ecosystems. This research aids policymakers in making informed decisions about outdoor protection.

"We hope visitors feel good knowing that their stay directly supports AMC's conservation, research, and advocacy," added Zussman. "No matter how guests interact with AMC, whether through lodging, guided activities, or volunteering, they are connected to our work and to our urgent mission."

Limited reservations are still available for the 2024 season. Book your stay today by visiting outdoors.org/huts . AMC members enjoy up to 20% off lodging rates.

About the Appalachian Mountain Club

The Appalachian Mountain Club is the nation's oldest conservation and recreation organization, committed to fostering the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the outdoors. Since 1876, AMC has encouraged generations to deepen their passions for the outdoors and helped protect some of the most precious natural environments in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The Appalachian Mountain Club is an equal opportunity service provider. The AMC operates its system of backcountry huts in the White Mountain National Forest under special use permit from the US Forest Service. The AMC operates Lonesome Lake Hut in Franconia Notch State Park under special use permit from the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Division of Parks and Recreation.

Learn more at www.outdoors.org .

