Appalachian Railcar Services Announces Expansion Of State-Of-The-Art, Full-Service Tank Car Shop In Elk Mills, Maryland

ELEANOR, W.Va., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Railcar Services, a leading national provider of railcar repair, storage, switching, and related services, has completed a major capital expansion at its Elk Mills, Maryland facility to create a full-service tank car shop with new, state-of-the-art interior and exterior blast and paint capability. Additionally, the shop offers services for tank car qualifications, wreck repairs, flaring of pressure cars, cleaning and lining options, as well as 24/7 mobile repair capabilities.

"We understand that our customers need their revenue-producing rolling stock back in action as soon as possible," said Scott Driggers, CEO of Appalachian Railcar Services. "This 13,000 square foot addition to the facility is located on the CSX railroad and, with the completion of the new blast and paint booths, we are now positioned to provide full-service tank car repair and maintenance services to serve the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets."

Appalachian Railcar Services currently operates over 40 facilities in 18 states and employs over 450 highly-trained staff. In addition, the expanded location holds M-1002 and M-1003 certifications, which are part of Appalachian Railcar Services commitment to safety and operational quality across their facilities nationwide.

About Appalachian Railcar Services

Appalachian Railcar Services is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S., providing a range of industrial logistics services including certified tank and freight car repair, , various interior and exterior cleaning, coating and lining services, mobile repair, on-site customer repair operations, switching operations, and railcar storage. Appalachian Railcar Services serves numerous Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries, including agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, food processing, and logistics throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Eleanor, West Virginia, the Company operates under a management team with over 150 years of industry experience. For more information about Appalachian Railcar Services, visit www.apprailcar.com.

