Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC (ARS) Announces Appointment of M. Scott Driggers as Chief Operating Officer

ELEANOR, W.Va., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC ("ARS" or the "Company"), a West Virginia-based rail service provider, announced today its appointment of Michael Scott Driggers ("Scott") as Chief Operating Officer at ARS. Scott will oversee ongoing business operations with the Company, as well as continue efforts in driving profitability initiatives and business goals. Scott brings extensive rail industry knowledge, with operational and safety leadership experience to ARS. Prior to joining ARS, Scott served as Vice President of Fleet Maintenance for a large railcar fleet with a large asset value. Scott has served in various leadership roles within the railcar repair industry, ranging from Railcar Repairman to SVP, Operations and Corporate Safety.

About Appalachian Railcar Services



ARS is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S. providing an extensive range of industrial logistics services, including tank and general railcar repair, rail logistics, plant loading and unloading, short line switching operations, and railcar storage, throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest regions. ARS is also one of the largest providers of railcar storage in the U.S. with over 12,000 car spots. In addition, several of ARS' railcar repair locations are also certified tank car repair locations. ARS' client list boasts of numerous Fortune 500 companies spread across multiple industries, including agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, food processing, and logistics. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Eleanor, West Virginia, the Company has expanded into a national footprint across 40+ facilities in 18 states, has over 450 employees and the management team has over 100 years of industry experience. For more information about ARS, visit: www.apprailcar.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners



GenNx360 is a private equity firm focused on partnering with middle market industrial and business services companies. It invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of supporting management in its effort to drive growth and profitability. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about GenNx360, please visit: www.gennx360.com.

