Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC (ARS) Announces Appointment Of Michael Obertop As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

ELEANOR, W.Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC ("ARS" or the "Company"), a West Virginia-based rail service provider, announced today its appointment of Michael Obertop, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at ARS. Michael will be leading the sales and business development activities across all business units within ARS, while further developing their increasing customer portfolio.

"I am pleased to welcome Michael to our team at such an exciting time for the Company," said Scott Driggers, CEO of ARS. "Michael brings a wealth of experience related to the railcar industry, along with the capability of growing new and existing customer relationships."

Michael has over 13 years of experience in the railcar industry. He has spent the last year at CaD Railway & Caltrax as VP of Sales & Business Development. Prior to that, he spent 3 years as Sr. V.P. Sales & Marketing with GBW. Before GBW and CaD, Michael spent 9 years with American Railcar Industries in various roles such as Director Sec. Reporting (IPO), Corporate Counsel, Asst. Treasurer and Corporate Secretary.

About Appalachian Railcar Services

ARS is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S., providing a range of industrial logistics services including certified tank and freight car repair, various interior and exterior cleaning, coating and lining services, mobile repair, on-site customer repair operations, switching operations, and railcar storage. ARS serves numerous Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries, including agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, food processing, and logistics throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Eleanor, WV, the Company operates under a management team with over 150 years of industry experience. For more about ARS, visit www.apprailcar.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include packaging, industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com

