Appalachian Wireless Chooses Sitetracker to Increase 5G Access in Region

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Wireless, a rural wireless operator based in Kentucky, has selected Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, to accelerate the deployment of its 5G services to communities in Kentucky and Virginia.

Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network (EKN) telecommunications company, is the 14th-largest mobile broadband provider in the United States and recently announced a multi-year Radio Access Network (RAN) modernization project with Ericsson to reach more underserved communities. Based on recommendations from industry partners who utilize Sitetracker for project management and site information collection, the company chose the native cloud platform to upgrade its business operations from static spreadsheets and databases to a more modern companywide solution.

"Our primary commitment is ensuring 5G connectivity for the communities we serve, and with Sitetracker, we are poised to extend the reach of wireless service to more individuals across Appalachia," said Michael Huffman, Chief Operations Officer, Appalachian Wireless. "This is a business transformation that was incredibly necessary for our company. We are not merely updating our tools; we're fundamentally transforming our operations with efficiencies and refined workflows that will pave the way to more collaboration and success."

Sitetracker will provide Appalachian Wireless with standardization throughout the company through templatized solutions and mobile applications that reduce redundancy, speed the pace of work, and shorten job timelines while helping teams avoid mistakes. The centralized platform provides real-time tracking and powerful reporting to manage site and project workflows at scale.

"Appalachian Wireless is working to overcome the digital divide in rural areas of America, and with our solutions, we help them achieve a faster time to market in these communities," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. "5G connectivity helps spur economic development, expands access to educational opportunities, and enables innovation, so we are thrilled Appalachian Wireless is investing in this essential technology."

A March 2024 report by the CTIA and Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) underscores the critical role of regional wireless providers in bolstering local economies and narrowing the digital divide, especially in rural areas. With initiatives like the 5G Fund and Rip-and-Replace program, deploying 5G infrastructure in these underserved regions holds immense potential. By improving connectivity and enhancing access to essential services, wireless carriers can foster equitable development and bridge the gap between urban and rural communities.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

About East Kentucky Network, LLC D/B/A Appalachian Wireless

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless (EKN) was established in 1990 and is a primary regional wireless carrier serving twenty-five counties in eastern Kentucky and two counties in Virginia. EKN is headquartered in Ivel, Kentucky and has approximately 200 employees, 300+ cell sites, and a 400-mile redundant fiber ring that connects with its five owners/members, each of which has been a telecommunications service provider in the region for over 60 years. EKN recently completed the construction of a state-of-the-art Tier III data center. EKN's fiber network extends over 7,500 combined fiber miles, with transport capabilities to Chicago and Ashburn.

