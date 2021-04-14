Appaman And Ziggy Marley Team for A Limited-Edition Kids Clothing Capsule

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based kids' clothing line, Appaman, teams up with eight-time Grammy Winner, Emmy Winner, musician, author and humanitarian, Ziggy Marley and family to create a seasonal capsule collection.

The capsule is made up of graphic tees, knit shorts as well as a woven beach-inspired outfit. The collection resembles Ziggy's love for music while embodying the colors and feel-good vibes of his Jamaican roots. The collection will launch on April 14th at Appaman.com and exclusive retailer, Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com.

Ziggy Marley's sons Ziggy Marley & family

In celebration of the collaboration, Ziggy and his kids will be performing live on his Facebook channel on Wednesday, April 14th at 3PM PST. The virtual event is free to all and will include a song from his children's album, 'More Family Time' and a reading of his current children's book,

'I Love You Too.'

For more information regarding the event visit https://nordstromrsvp.com/nlive

ABOUT APPAMAN

Appaman is an exciting contemporary kidswear brand that has been outfitting kids for the past two decades with New York City inspired streetwear. Appaman combines unparalleled attention to detail with well-crafted inspired products to create singular styles that make kids feel cool, comfortable and confident.

ABOUT ZIGGY MARLEY

An eight-time GRAMMY winner, Emmy winner, author, philanthropist, and reggae icon, Ziggy Marley has released thirteen albums to much critical acclaim. Now with his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company, Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his master recordings and publishing. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley. As front man to Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, the group released eight best-selling albums that garnered three GRAMMYs, Ziggy's first solo album, Dragonfly (RCA Records), was released in 2003. His second solo release, Love is My Religion (Tuff Gong Worldwide), won a GRAMMY in 2006 for "Best Reggae Album." His third solo studio album, Family Time (Tuff Gong Worldwide), scored a 5th GRAMMY award for "Best Children's Album. Ziggy's fifth solo studio album, Fly Rasta was released to mass critical acclaim in 2015, and earned his 7th GRAMMY for "Best Reggae Album". 2016 marked the release of Marley's self-titled album, which garnered his 8th GRAMMY. His newest album, More Family Time, is out now via Tuff Gong Worldwide - followed by three new children's books later this year.

