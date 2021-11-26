Apparel Boss is Now the Official Clothing & Apparel Supplier for Casa Concierge

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovator in the home renovations, maintenance and consumer services space, Casa Concierge is a revolutionary new platform helping to connect homeowners with the very best contractors and home renovations experts on Long Island.

In addition to helping homeowners and consumers, Casa Concierge provides home renovations business owners with a full service marketing platform - helping them to brand their business online, and generate more leads than ever before. Casa Concierge is excited to announce their newest partnership with Apparel Boss - a custom clothing and apparel company, who specializes in embroidery, will now operate as the official apparel supplier for Casa Concierge.

ApparelBoss.com is a new platform that provides consumers with access to high quality clothing, apparel, accessories and uniforms - all fully customizable, with your very own logos, design elements, favorite phrases, contact information and much more! A major focus of the Apparel Boss business is geared towards providing business owners with customized apparel options.

Custom apparel provides business owners with the ability to brand their business, by not only providing their workforce with branded clothing and uniforms, but also offer a unique marketing opportunity - helping to turn their clients into walking billboards for their services. And while there are plenty of sites offering you custom tee shirts and screen printed clothing, few can do it like Apparel Boss!

From top name brand wearables to basic tee shirts and hoodies, Apparel Boss can create a wide variety of accessories and workwear items, all fully adorned with your business' logos, branding, and much more! This includes a wide array of specialty items, and uniform types as well. Everything from workwear gloves, aprons, hats, and jackets, to dress shirts and polos - helping to elevate the professionalism of your business and increase your overall brand recognition.

Be sure to visit CasaConcierge.com today to learn more!

About Casa Concierge

Casa Concierge is a revolutionary new service aimed at helping homeowners across Long Island - both Nassau & Suffolk County, with all their home renovations, maintenance work, and general service needs. Despite its relatively recent debut, the Casa Concierge team has been providing marketing and business consultancy services to a wide range of businesses across multiple specialties, including a number of entities in the home improvement sectors and consumer services fields. Representing businesses large and small, Casa Concierge is the perfect platform for both users, in need of services, and businesses looking to provide services, and vastly expand their client base.

