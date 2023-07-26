Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2022 to 2027; The growing online penetration is a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The apparel market size is estimated to increase by USD 582.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.65%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Apparel Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apparel Market

The apparel market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

adidas AG, ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Groupe Artemis, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ross Stores Inc., The Gap Inc., The TJX Companies Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Apparel Market

Apparel Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the women segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for women's apparel which includes changing fashion trends, increasing purchasing power of women, and evolving lifestyles. Furthermore, the rising presence of online platforms is also making it easier than ever for women to shop for clothing online. Women use fashion to reflect their personal style, individuality, and cultural preferences. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Because of the economic development in numerous Asian nations, like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, there is an expansion in disposable income among the working class. Accordingly, individuals have more money to spend on clothes and design which added to the market growth in the Region. Furthermore, there is a growing young population in the region which is also contributing to the growth. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Apparel Market 2023-2027: – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for sustainable and ethically produced clothing is a key factor driving market growth. The use of organic or recycled materials, implementing fair labor standards, and reducing waste throughout the supply chain is adopted by many companies. This is due to the increasing environmental and social impact of the apparel by consumers. Furthermore, sustainable materials are used in clothing such as organic cotton, and recycled polyester, and innovative alternatives. As a result, these materials reduce the environmental footprint of the apparel industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The online penetration is a major trend in the market. The expanded online penetration of apparel sales has changed the retail business as internet shopping offers unparalleled comfort to purchasers. One of the key benefits of online retailers is that they can stock a lot bigger stock compared with physical stores because of the shortfall of actual space limitations. In addition, these online platforms provide different styles, sizes, colors, and brands and they can easily compare products. Hence, the growing online penetration is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growing presence of local and unorganized players is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Because of the developing presence of local and unorganized players and the low costs of their merchandise, there is a significant decline in the demand for the original brand's apparel. For example, the products from these minimal-expense counterfeit products adversely affect business sales. In addition, local labels also occupy the shelves devoted to women's clothing brands. Hence, the increasing number of counterfeit products is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Apparel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the apparel market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the apparel market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of apparel market vendors

Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 582.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Groupe Artemis, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ross Stores Inc., The Gap Inc., The TJX Companies Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

