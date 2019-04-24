Apparent Insurance Supports Austin Children Involved In Youth Sports Leagues

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparent Insurance, an auto insurance provider with the mission to deliver insurance services that help protect families at every stage of their lives, today announced their sponsorship of six Austin youth sports leagues for the 2019 season. Through this sponsorship, the company will provide ongoing support that includes 395 jerseys across six leagues throughout Austin.

"Partnering with the communities we serve is a priority for our entire team at Apparent Insurance. We're happy to demonstrate our commitment and step forward to help make youth sports more accessible," said Apparent Insurance Managing Director, Colleen Benzin. "This sponsorship eases the financial burden for hundreds of Austin area families and allows kids to focus on playing sports."

Apparent Insurance is a modern auto insurance company with a mission to provide savings and peace of mind for parents and families in the communities they serve. The company launched in Texas in early 2019. To learn more about how Apparent is reshaping auto insurance for families, visit ApparentInsurance.com. Click here to learn more about Apparent's community involvement and partnerships.

About Apparent Insurance:

Apparent Insurance is a company designed for parents by parents to meet the unique needs of families. Apparent offers insurance plans that give parents savings and peace of mind at every stage of life. Apparent coverage protects families with children of all ages, and the features, benefits, discounts, and services evolve alongside the families they serve. Backed and secured by parent company, Admiral Group, which oversees over 6 million customers across 7 countries, Apparent Insurance is currently available to consumers across the state of Texas, with additional states being announced soon.

