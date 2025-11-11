Apparent Launches Revolutionary Solar Water Heater That Acts as a Private Energy Asset, Eliminating Water Heating Bills

A New Approach to Solar Hot Water

This system is not a traditional thermal collector. Instead, it uses a few conventional photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to generate low-voltage DC electricity. This power is fed directly to a patented, proprietary Advanced Alloy Heating Element.

This direct-DC design is revolutionary because it eliminates the need for:

Inverters

Breakers

Gas Lines

Utility Permits

The system is 100% grid-independent, providing critical energy resilience. Even during a blackout, it keeps generating returns and providing hot water.

Your Inflation-Proof Energy Asset

The Apparent Water Heater is designed to be a private annuity that pays you in avoided energy bills. Because its "payout" is tied directly to the price of energy, it has a built-in inflation hedge: as energy prices rise, your savings (your payout) rise too.

Here is how the Apparent system redefines water heating:

System Highlights at a Glance

Unmatched Efficiency: Operates reliably even on overcast days or with north-facing panels.

Operates reliably even on overcast days or with north-facing panels. Simple & Safe Installation: Low-voltage DC circuitry (below 60VDC) allows for a fast, easy, and secure installation.

Low-voltage DC circuitry (below 60VDC) allows for a fast, easy, and secure installation. Smart Control & AI Optimization: Includes a smartphone app with a built-in thermostat for full user control. Real Time Communication + Data = Optimized Decision Making. Each of our systems is equipped with our Intelligent Grid Operating System (igOS™), ensuring optimal performance even in low-light conditions, enhancing overall system efficiency.

Includes a smartphone app with a built-in thermostat for full user control. Real Time Communication + Data = Optimized Decision Making. Each of our systems is equipped with our Intelligent Grid Operating System (igOS™), ensuring optimal performance even in low-light conditions, enhancing overall system efficiency. Certified & Proven: Fully compliant with CA Title 20 & 24 energy standards. Hundreds of units have been deployed in Hawaii and California within the last 3 years.

Fully compliant with CA Title 20 & 24 energy standards. Hundreds of units have been deployed in Hawaii and California within the last 3 years. American Made: Patented, proprietary, and proudly Made in the USA.

The system is an ideal solution for home builders looking to add a marketable benefit to new homes, as well as for contractors, plumbers, and HVAC professionals. It also offers tremendous savings for hospitality and restaurant businesses by eliminating hot water costs for dishwashing and showers.

About Apparent

Based in Novato, California, Apparent develops patented and proprietary energy solutions that enhance efficiency and independence. For more information on partnering with Apparent or to learn how to acquire your own energy asset, visit www.apparent.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Apparent, Inc.