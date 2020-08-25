Apparis Announces $3M Seed Funding

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparis, the vegan fashion brand best known for its bold and colorful faux fur coats, today announced the closing of $3 million in seed round funding, led by Third Kind Venture Capital.

Founded in 2016 and based in New York City, Apparis has quickly grown a cult following for their high quality, high fashion, and cruelty-free outerwear.

This seed round was led by Third Kind Venture Capital, with a major investment from Exor Seeds, the venture fund affiliated with the Agnelli family. Several angel investors participated in the round, among them Karlie Kloss (supermodel and entrepreneur), Francesco Carozzini (Italian director and photographer), and Cam Newton (MVP New England Patriot Quarterback and fervent vegan).

"In just four years, Apparis has disrupted the fashion industry," said Shana Fisher, Managing Partner at Third Kind Venture Capital. "The co-founders bring a unique mix of business and design genius which has allowed Apparis to become a powerful multichannel brand. We look forward to continuing to support their expansion in the US and globally."

This year, the brand will announce a handful of high-profile brand collaborations. The seed investment aims to support Apparis' plans to establish a strong digital direct to consumer strategy and to continue to aggressively grow the business in the US and internationally.

Apparis was co-founded by Amelie Brick, previously a Louis Vuitton business manager, and Lauren Nouchi, ex-Saint Laurent merchandiser. The consistently sold out label is now available at over 500 stores in the US and in 20 countries, and recently expanded to include vegan leather, vegan knitwear, accessories, and homewear.

