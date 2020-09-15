Apparis moves into knitwear with launch of vegan cashmere collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparis, the vegan fashion brand best known for its bold and colorful faux fur coats, today announced their entry into knitwear, partnering with PETA on the launch of a cashmere collection.

In continued partnership with PETA, Apparis will donate five percent of all the collection's proceeds to PETA. The new line from Apparis provides the luxury of cashmere without the unethical manufacturing practices harmful to animals and the environment.

"The launch of this new product category is a big milestone for us at Apparis; it took us a few years to bring vegan fur to the forefront and we are aiming to do just the same for our vegan knitwear," said Apparis co-founder, Lauren Nouchi. "We're excited to continue making strides in our mission to create fashion that is made without harming animals, and expand our offering of high-quality, vegan alternatives."

The collection brings Apparis' signature rainbow colors and sophisticated style to ultra-soft everyday basics. The cashmere gives consumers the option of cruelty-free knitwear without compromising style or feel, and the collection is comfortable, easy to wash, and chemical free.

Apparis quickly made a name in the industry for their high quality, high fashion, and cruelty-free outerwear, and with the launch of this new collection, continues their legacy as a multifaceted vegan brand focused on finding new alternatives to animal-based fashion.

Apparis also partnered with PETA earlier this year, donating 100% of their sales on February 14th to PETA.

Apparis is now available at over 500 stores in the US and in 20 countries, and recently expanded to include vegan leather, accessories, and homewear.

Press Contact:

MADELEINE OLIVER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Apparis

Related Links

https://apparis.com/

