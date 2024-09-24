AppBrilliance and Wallet Factory Partner to Transform Digital Wallets for US Merchants with Real-Time Payments

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBrilliance, Inc., a pioneer in real-time payment technology powered by its Money API™, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with WalletFactory, a global leader in digital wallet and loyalty solutions. This collaboration aims to reshape the payment landscape for US merchants by integrating real-time bank account-based payments with advanced digital wallets.

This partnership comes at a crucial time as US merchants increasingly seek to reduce transaction costs, improve customer retention, and deliver seamless loyalty programs. By combining AppBrilliance's Money API™ with Wallet Factory's flexible digital wallet platform, merchants will benefit from real-time payment solutions that minimize reliance on traditional card-based systems, while enhancing customer engagement through integrated rewards and loyalty features.

Innovative Payment and Loyalty Solutions

AppBrilliance's Money API™ will enable real-time payments via The Clearing House's RTP network and FedNow, creating a frictionless payment experience on WalletFactory's platform. This allows merchants to lower transaction fees, mitigate fraud risks, and offer their customers a secure and efficient payment process. Coupled with Wallet Factory's dynamic loyalty tools and other features such as a marketplace, merchants can engage customers through hyper personalized rewards and promotional campaigns embedded within the digital wallet.

"With Wallet Factory's robust digital wallet engine, we're providing businesses with a powerful tool that goes beyond cost savings—it enhances the overall customer journey with real-time, secure payments and integrated loyalty," said C. Eric Smith, Founder and CEO of AppBrilliance.

A Superior Customer Experience

Wallet Factory's Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) platform integrates seamlessly with AppBrilliance's real-time payment capabilities, enabling customers to make instant, secure transactions directly from their digital wallet. This ensures a smooth, rewarding, and personalized shopping experience, driving customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Mikhail Miro, Co-Founder and CEO of Wallet Factory, commented, "This partnership with AppBrilliance represents a major step forward in our mission to offer merchants cutting-edge payment and loyalty solutions. Together, we're making financial services more accessible and customer-centric, helping businesses thrive in the evolving digital economy."

Redefining Merchant Payment Systems

AppBrilliance and Wallet Factory are setting a new industry standard for real-time, bank account-based payment systems that also drive customer loyalty. This partnership delivers an all-in-one solution, combining real-time payments with closed-loop digital wallets, significantly reducing transaction fees and improving customer engagement for US merchants.

About AppBrilliance, Inc.

Founded in 2016, AppBrilliance provides cutting-edge real-time payment solutions through its patented Money API™. The company partners with banks and payment processors to facilitate seamless, frictionless payments for a wide range of merchants. For more information, visit www.appbrilliance.com.

About Wallet Factory

Wallet Factory is shaping the future of digital wallets, from financial inclusion and closed-loop wallets to customizable community, gifting, and rewards solutions. With Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) platform Wallet Factory empowers merchants to enhance customer engagement, reduce costs, and deliver secure digital payments. For more information, visit www.walletfactory.com.

Contact: Eric Smith, [email protected]

