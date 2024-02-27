AppBrilliance and ZOCCAM Technologies Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Real Estate Payments

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBrilliance, a pioneer in real-time payment solutions through its innovative Money API™ platform, proudly announces a strategic partnership with ZOCCAM Technologies, LLC., the premier platform for payment solutions in the real estate industry.

The MoneyAPI™ from AppBrilliance enables RTP and FedNow real-time payments for Pay-By-Bank, offering alternative to ACH.

C. Eric Smith, Founder and CEO of AppBrilliance, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're excited to work with ZOCCAM as they continue to reshape real estate payments. This collaboration marks the initial stride in our mission to create seamless, secure, and instantaneous payment experiences. We invite strategic partners across all verticals to enhance their payment platforms with our capabilities."

ZOCCAM, a trusted entity among the largest national title insurance underwriters, banks, and real estate conglomerates in the United States, will harness the potential of AppBrilliance's Money API™ for instant and good-funds payments over The Clearing House's Real Time Payment and FedNow's networks. This alliance empowers homebuyers and consumers to execute real estate payments instantly and conveniently through ZOCCAM's mobile app while significantly eliminating fraud. AppBrilliance's Money API™ introduces genuine innovation across multiple sectors, giving buyers unprecedented control over real-time payments through their financial institutions.

Ashley Cook, ZOCCAM CEO and Founder, commented, " Breaking new ground is a rare privilege, and after introducing earnest money deposit technology to revolutionize the real estate market in 2015, we are thrilled to unveil our latest advancement – Real-time Payments. Changing the industry once is extraordinary; transforming it twice is a testament to our commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine the market landscape."

Unlocking Real-Time Payments Across Industries AppBrilliance's Money API™ introduces the prowess of real-time payment technology over the RTP and FedNow networks to partners across various sectors. Industries such as brokerage, finance, e-commerce, mobile wallets, and more can leverage this transformative power to enhance customer experiences and streamline transactions.

Inviting Collaboration with Industry Leaders AppBrilliance is actively engaging with industry leaders in pay-by-bank and Open Banking to explore integrating its Money API™ into their platforms. These partnerships are poised to redefine payments, offering consumers and businesses unprecedented control and convenience.

About AppBrilliance

Founded in 2016, AppBrilliance, backed by Truist Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC), provides seamless integration of real-time payment (RTP) systems, FedNow, and open banking protocols for card-free, frictionless transactions. The Company's technology is safeguarded by multiple issued US Patents. To learn more and witness a demonstration of the technology in action, visit: appbrilliance.com

About ZOCCAM

ZOCCAM is the leading payments provider to the real estate industry in all 50 states. ZOCCAM unites the parties of a home purchase transaction through its platform, providing a simple, more secure method for the delivery of payments. Its mobile app, which connects directly to the title companies' financial institutions, provides a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com , and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMre and twitter.com/ZOCCAMre .

