AppBus announces the addition of Michael Cristinziano to the AppBus Advisory Board

"Every well-positioned company would welcome having someone with Mike's track record on their advisory board," said AppBus CEO William (Bill) J. Conners, Jr. "His expertise in technology, strategy and investment banking aligns well with AppBus and our commitment to accelerate enterprise digital transformation."

Most recently, as Corporate VP, Strategic Development at Citrix Systems, he was responsible for M&A, technology licensing, corporate venture capital and investor relations. Michael's strategic leadership facilitated Citrix's transformation from a single-product company to a strategic provider of secure application and data delivery solutions. During his tenure, Citrix allocated over $3 billion in capital to complete over 50 acquisitions and grew revenue from approximately $500 million to $3.4 billion resulting in $12 billion of shareholder value creation.

"I am committed to working with companies that have unique technology, large market opportunities, and a demonstrated ability to solve the most difficult IT problems," said Cristinziano. "AppBus, with its Digital Business Platform, has a deep-rooted understanding of the required capabilities that the modern enterprise demands. Their solution is well positioned to deliver secure role-based workspaces with context-aware application assembly. Their ability to preserve and extend existing technology assets while acting as the foundation for app modernization is well documented."

About AppBus

AppBus provides a digital business platform that integrates, automates and secures enterprise application delivery to any device on any network. With AppBus, acclimating to change is simple, we leverage the capabilities of the enterprise, enable transparency for automation and accelerate the delivery of optimal experiences. Our platform ensures innovation and time to value throughout the enterprise ecosystem with employees, customers, and partners.

Visit us at AppBus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appbus-announces-the-addition-of-michael-cristinziano-to-the-appbus-advisory-board-300620548.html

SOURCE AppBus