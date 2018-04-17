AppBus announces the addition of Skip Glass to Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBus, a digital business platform company, is pleased to announce the addition of Skip Glass to the AppBus Advisory Board. Glass' strong track record encompasses over three decades as an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to dozens of successful software, networking and security companies. His past roles include CEO and President of URoam (acquired by F5), COO of Kiva (acquired by Netscape), VP of Field Operations at Illustra (acquired by Informix), VP of Marketing at Sybase, and trading area manager at IBM.
"We are very pleased to have someone of Skip's caliber on our advisory board," said AppBus CEO William (Bill) J. Conners, Jr., "His market understanding combined with his industry expertise aligns perfectly with AppBus and our commitment to digitally transform the enterprise."
Skip joined Foundation Capital in 2007 because of its active and hands-on approach with portfolio companies, offering operational assistance and management guidance in addition to investment capital. Glass currently represents Foundation Capital on the boards of Venafi, Guardian Analytics and SpringCM. His advisory roles at Foundation Capital included advising portfolio boards and senior management at companies including Cloudshield (acquired by SAIC), Tealeaf (acquired by IBM), MSDS online (acquired by ICG), and Cantaloupe Systems (acquired by USAT).
"Finding companies with product and technology to address large market opportunities is what I look for," said Glass. "AppBus represents a company that is poised to meet the requirements of the Digital Transformation market. The enterprise segment has been looking for a solution to cost-effectively rationalize their technology estates. AppBus, while enabling digital modernization, allows the enterprise to turn technology into service-centric consumable assets. This is a required capability that Enterprises need."
About AppBus
AppBus provides a digital business platform that integrates, automates and secures enterprise application delivery to any device on any network. With AppBus, acclimating to change is simple, we leverage the capabilities of the enterprise, enable transparency for automation and accelerate the delivery of optimal experiences. Our platform ensures innovation and time to value throughout the enterprise ecosystem with employees, customers, and partners.
