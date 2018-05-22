AppBus Appoints Anita Sands to Board of Directors

"Anita Sands has been a strategic visionary with many successful companies," said AppBus CEO William (Bill) J. Conners, Jr. "Her unique operational track record as a business leader has allowed her to secure Board positions with several market-leading companies. AppBus is well positioned to lead the digital transformation of the enterprise. Our opportunity will be enhanced greatly with the addition of Anita, especially considering her expertise in digital disruption."

Sands joins the AppBus Board with more than 15 years of experience in financial services and information technology companies. She currently serves as a director for three Public companies, Symantec Corporation (SYMC), Service Now (NOW), and Pure Storage (PURE). She served as COO for UBS Wealth Management, and previously held positions as Head of Transformation for Global Technology and Operations at Citigroup and SVP, Head of Innovation & Process Design for Royal Bank of Canada. Sands is an active investor and speaks regularly on the advancement of women and digital disruption.

"I am very excited to join the AppBus team," said Sands. "It would be hard to find a company better positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation opportunity. Tony Pizi, (Founder and Chief Strategy Officer) is a visionary like no other, and the technical depth of the platform has positioned AppBus well. Preserving and extending critical business assets, while also serving as a foundation for the secure modernization of the enterprise is why AppBus is a must-have."

AppBus provides a digital business platform that integrates, automates and secures enterprise application delivery to any device on any network. With AppBus, acclimating to change is simple, we leverage the capabilities of the enterprise, enable transparency for automation and accelerate the delivery of optimal experiences. Our platform ensures innovation and time to value throughout the enterprise ecosystem with employees, customers, and partners.

