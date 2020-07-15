AppBus Joins Veeva Technology Partner Program

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBus, an accelerator of business transformation, announced it has joined the technology partner program of Veeva Systems, the leading cloud-based software provider for the life sciences industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many changes on the clinical trial industry necessitating the need for contract research organizations (CROs) and life sciences companies to look for innovative ways to adapt and optimize their ongoing studies as well as prepare for the surge of COVID-19 studies. Using the AppBus Application eXtension Platform (AXP), Veeva customers can now speed application integration and automation of complex, cross-application processes to improve the efficiency of clinical operations and allow for cleaner data across studies.

"Interoperability of systems is a major issue in the healthcare and life sciences space," stated Bill Conners, CEO AppBus. "AXP offers the unique ability to integrate and automate complex applications at a speed not seen before. Veeva Vault Clinical Suite offers the best APIs in the industry. But often a CRO or biopharma has applications in its portfolio that only have partial APIs or no APIs at all. AppBus uses smart automation to create API interfaces, making all applications fully accessible for connection to the Veeva ecosystem."

With a growing list of customers like Atlantic Research Group (ARG), the AppBus solution is now aggressively addressing the integration challenges that have plagued the mid-sized CRO and biopharma space for many years.

"The AppBus Application eXtension Platform has enabled ARG to make integration and automation a strength of our business. We can confidently accelerate time to value for all clinical trials and studies. Ultimately, patients and consumers are benefitting from the delivery of effective therapeutics and vaccines. COVID-19 has made these innovations even more critical," stated Hunter Walker, CTO, Atlantic Research Group.

