AppBus named "Exponential" Innovator to Watch by ITL

Revisiting research published on the 54 companies cited as Innovators to Watch during 2017, ITL recognized AppBus as 1 of 7 companies they designated as an "Exponential" Innovator to Watch. These companies are most likely to produce growth measured not in percentages but multiples. Exponentials are drawn from ITL's Innovator's Edge platform, which tracks 40,000 companies with some direct link to risk or risk management in the insurance sector.

"The firm has a mission that is relatively easy to summarize, but that embodies stunning ambitions: increasing security while simultaneously enhancing productivity, ease of access and transparency across business units. AppBus, by enhancing access and security simultaneously, is a quantum leap forward," stated in ITL's Six Things Blog.

"ITL is a well-respected thought leader in one of our key go-to-market segments," stated Tony Pizi, Chief Strategy Officer, and Founding Team Member. "Being recognized by ITL as an "Exponential" Innovator to Watch is a validation of AppBus and the Digital Business Platform we have built. Our team is committed to enhancing the insurance sector with best-of-breed application security, integration, and delivery. We are honored by the recognition and the opportunity to serve the ITL eco-system."

Insurance Thought Leadership is a global network of thought leaders and decision makers transforming the insurance and risk management marketplace. ITL's mission is to enable growth through innovation™ by helping our network to be smarter about the drivers transforming the insurance industry and to inform and connect members in ways that lead to innovation and strategic advantage.

We publish thought leadership on insurance innovation and emerging technology, curating the best ideas from the brightest minds on our website, http://insurancethoughtleadership.com/, and in our weekly email newsletter, Six Things.

AppBus provides a digital business platform that integrates, automates and secures enterprise application delivery to any device on any network. With AppBus, acclimating to change is simple, we leverage the capabilities of the enterprise, enable transparency for automation and accelerate the delivery of optimal experiences. Our platform ensures innovation and time to value throughout the enterprise ecosystem with employees, customers, and partners.

