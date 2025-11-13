Appcast to Host Live Webinar: "2026 Recruitment Marketing Trends that Will Redefine Hiring"

Appcast Chief Product Officer Matt Plummer will provide a sneak peek into the findings of Appcast's upcoming whitepaper, "Top Recruiting Trends of 2026"

What:

Appcast, the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, will hold a live webinar hosted by Appcast Chief Product Officer Matt Plummer. He will provide an inside look at the recruiting trends that will shape how talent is found, attracted, and hired in the new year. Plummer will also break down the data driving today's recruitment landscape and share what talent acquisition leaders can do now to stay ahead.

Webinar attendees will walk away from this event with a better understanding of:

AI's second act: How rapid advancements in AI are transforming recruiting and empowering talent acquisition leaders to prioritize what matters most.

The trust gap in employer branding: Why candidates are tuning out polished messaging, and what authentic employer storytelling looks like in 2026.

The new media mix: How social, search, and programmatic are converging to reach elusive talent — and what this means for your budget and team structure.

Who:

Matt Plummer, chief product officer at Appcast

Matt Plummer is the chief product officer at Appcast. Before joining Appcast, Plummer spent 12 years building and leading the Enterprise business at ZipRecruiter, following a decade in search and display advertising technology.

When:

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here.

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

