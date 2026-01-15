Appcast to Host Live Webinar Previewing 2026 Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Data

Appcast CEO Matt Molinari and Chief Economist Andrew Flowers will share an early look at key data and trends from the company's 10th annual Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report.

LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Appcast, the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, will hold a live webinar featuring CEO Matt Molinari and Chief Economist Andrew Flowers. During this webinar, they will unveil the findings of Appcast's 10th annual Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report and provide a first look at the data and trends shaping recruitment marketing in 2026.

Webinar attendees will gain insights into:

Key recruitment marketing metrics, including cost-per-click, cost-per-apply, cost-per-hire and apply rate

The best days and times to post job ads for maximum candidate reach

What it will cost to meet your hiring goals in 2026

Data-driven strategies to build a winning recruitment marketing plan for the year ahead

Who:

Matt Molinari, chief executive officer at Appcast

Matt Molinari became the CEO of Appcast Inc on January 1, 2025. Molinari has been with Appcast since 2017 leading business development, partnerships, strategy and day-to-day business operations. He's overseen Appcast's substantial growth from an early leader in programmatic advertising technology to the world's leading recruitment marketing platform and buyer of recruitment media.

Prior to Appcast, Molinari was one of the first 30 employees at Indeed rising to the position of VP of business development and playing an instrumental role in the company's growth and eventual sale to Recruit for more than $1 billion.

Andrew Flowers, chief economist at Appcast

Andrew Flowers is the chief economist at Appcast. He also serves as the director of research at Recruitonomics, an insights hub powered by Appcast, designed to help business leaders stay on top of the evolving labor market. He leads a team of economists and data analysts who produce data-driven research that aims to bring clarity to the chaos of a changing economic landscape.

A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers is frequently interviewed by leading media outlets – such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, NPR's Marketplace and Business Insider. With nearly 15 years of experience, he has produced more than 50 economic research reports throughout his career.

When:

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here.

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Appcast)

202-805-2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast