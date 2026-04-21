Appcast to Host Webinar on Strategic Healthcare Hiring

Free virtual session will explore data–driven strategies to reach, engage, and convert today's healthcare candidates

LEBANON, N.H., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Healthcare organizations are facing sustained talent shortages, heightened competition and evolving candidate expectations. In the live webinar, "Strategic Healthcare Hiring: How to Reach, Engage, and Inspire the Right Candidates," Appcast will share practical, healthcare–specific strategies to help employers attract, connect with, and convert talent.

Drawing on proprietary market data and real-world recruiting experience, Appcast experts will unpack what motivates today's healthcare candidates, why employer branding matters more than ever in this sector, and which channels actually drive results in today's hiring landscape.

Attendees will learn:

What healthcare talent looks for in employers and what motivates them to apply.

Why employer branding in the healthcare industry matters now, more than ever.

Which recruiting channels drive results in healthcare, from search and social media to programmatic job ads.

How to reach both active and passive candidates to ensure your message gets in front of the right candidates.

WHO:

Erika Boutain, employer brand strategist, Appcast

Erika Boutain brings more than a decade of employer branding experience across multiple industries, with a focus on understanding how people make job decisions—not just where they apply. She specializes in translating employee insight and behavioral data into messaging that drives meaningful candidate action.

Caitlan Wrona, senior director of strategy, Appcast

Caitlan Wrona has over 16 years of experience in HR and recruitment strategy, including deep expertise supporting large organizations in healthcare, insurance, and technology. A former Appcast client, she offers a unique, firsthand perspective on data–driven hiring strategies and candidate experience optimization.

WHEN:

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free webinar, please click here.

About Appcast

Appcast is an integrated recruitment marketing platform that helps organizations attract, engage, and hire better talent—more efficiently and with total transparency. By unifying performance driven media, conversion optimized career sites, employer brand strategy, and full funnel analytics, Appcast ensures every dollar of recruitment spend delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., Appcast has offices across North America and Europe and is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a global leader in digital recruiting. Learn more at http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)

202–805–2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast