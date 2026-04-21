Appcast to Host Webinar on Strategic Healthcare Hiring

News provided by

Appcast

Apr 21, 2026, 06:10 ET

Free virtual session will explore datadriven strategies to reach, engage, and convert today's healthcare candidates

LEBANON, N.H., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Healthcare organizations are facing sustained talent shortages, heightened competition and evolving candidate expectations. In the live webinar, "Strategic Healthcare Hiring: How to Reach, Engage, and Inspire the Right Candidates," Appcast will share practical, healthcare–specific strategies to help employers attract, connect with, and convert talent.

Drawing on proprietary market data and real-world recruiting experience, Appcast experts will unpack what motivates today's healthcare candidates, why employer branding matters more than ever in this sector, and which channels actually drive results in today's hiring landscape.

Attendees will learn:

  • What healthcare talent looks for in employers and what motivates them to apply.
  • Why employer branding in the healthcare industry matters now, more than ever.
  • Which recruiting channels drive results in healthcare, from search and social media to programmatic job ads.
  • How to reach both active and passive candidates to ensure your message gets in front of the right candidates.

WHO:

Erika Boutain, employer brand strategist, Appcast
Erika Boutain brings more than a decade of employer branding experience across multiple industries, with a focus on understanding how people make job decisions—not just where they apply. She specializes in translating employee insight and behavioral data into messaging that drives meaningful candidate action.

Caitlan Wrona, senior director of strategy, Appcast
Caitlan Wrona has over 16 years of experience in HR and recruitment strategy, including deep expertise supporting large organizations in healthcare, insurance, and technology. A former Appcast client, she offers a unique, firsthand perspective on data–driven hiring strategies and candidate experience optimization.

WHEN:

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free webinar, please click here.

About Appcast

Appcast is an integrated recruitment marketing platform that helps organizations attract, engage, and hire better talent—more efficiently and with total transparency. By unifying performance driven media, conversion optimized career sites, employer brand strategy, and full funnel analytics, Appcast ensures every dollar of recruitment spend delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., Appcast has offices across North America and Europe and is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a global leader in digital recruiting. Learn more at http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact:
Michiko Morales
Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)
202–805–2345
[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Appcast Hosts Webinar on Preparing Career Sites for the AI-Driven Job Search

Appcast Hosts Webinar on Preparing Career Sites for the AI-Driven Job Search

What: As AI tools play an increasingly central role in how job seekers search for and evaluate opportunities, career sites must evolve to serve both...
Appcast Launches New Quarterly Hiring Economy Briefing Series with Q1 2026 Edition

Appcast Launches New Quarterly Hiring Economy Briefing Series with Q1 2026 Edition

What: Appcast is kicking off its new quarterly Hiring Economy Briefing Series with an in–depth analysis of the labor market forces shaping the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Advertising

Advertising

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics