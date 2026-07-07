Appcast Expands Its Recruitment Marketing Platform with Career Sites Built for the AI Era

New career site solution increases visibility, improves candidate conversion, and gives recruitment leaders control over performance.

LEBANON, N.H., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appcast, the global leader in recruitment media and technology, announced Appcast Career Sites, a performance-driven solution that transforms the career site into a measurable, high-impact engine for hiring. As candidate acquisition becomes more fragmented, costly, and shaped by AI-driven search behaviors, traditional career sites have become a bottleneck to hiring performance.

"Most career sites don't convert, or they're converting the wrong talent. In fact, we've found that 95% of job seekers who click on a job don't apply," said Brianna Huynh, VP of Brand and Creative at Appcast. "We recognize the market is shifting, and candidate acquisition costs continue to rise. To drive the best hiring outcomes, organic and paid need to work together. Appcast Career Sites are built to provide flexibility and scale by delivering employer brand content while utilizing technology solutions that engage, convert, and provide data to continuously optimize."

Appcast Career Sites connect organic and paid insights to guide hiring investment toward the roles, locations, and channels that perform best. The result is a continuous optimization loop that improves hiring performance across the candidate journey, leading to a 70% increase in organic search visibility.

Appcast has evolved career sites from what has traditionally been considered an employer brand activation platform into a high performing recruitment engine that delivers an elevated candidate experience alongside proprietary data and insights. Appcast Career Sites optimize hiring with several key capabilities:

Boost organic candidate discovery through advanced SEO and GEO-ready architecture that optimizes employer brand content and job listings for both traditional search engines and AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

through advanced SEO and GEO-ready architecture that optimizes employer brand content and job listings for both traditional search engines and AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini. Deploy faster and scale without friction: Works with any ATS or CRM—no heavy integrations or lock into proprietary systems—using a flexible, user-friendly CMS that lets teams quickly manage content.

Works with any ATS or CRM—no heavy integrations or lock into proprietary systems—using a flexible, user-friendly CMS that lets teams quickly manage content. Eliminate applicant drop-off points by leveraging real-time user behavior, engagement analysis, heat map data, and candidate remarketing capabilities with Appcast Xtend.

by leveraging real-time user behavior, engagement analysis, heat map data, and candidate remarketing capabilities with Appcast Xtend. Maximize candidate conversion rates using high-performing job search workflows shaped by more than a decade of recruitment marketing and employer brand expertise. Appcast clients have seen a 53% increase in completed applications driven by improved career site experience and brand engagement.

using high-performing job search workflows shaped by more than a decade of recruitment marketing and employer brand expertise. Appcast clients have seen a 53% increase in completed applications driven by improved career site experience and brand engagement. Increase application completion with Appcast Apply, a native, ATS-integrated application workflow that improves conversion rate of qualified applicants and removes the need to log in for job seekers.

This approach has earned industry recognition, including a Platinum win at the 2026 Vega Digital Awards for its work on the KFC career site. The project highlighted how modern, mobile–first UX and performance–driven design can significantly elevate both engagement and hiring outcomes.

By aligning employer brand storytelling, UX design, and integrated performance technology, Appcast Career Sites enable organizations to attract the right candidates, convert more interest into applications, and continuously improve hiring performance.

To learn more about Appcast Career Sites or to request a product demonstration, visit https://www.appcast.io/products/appcast-career-sites/.

About Appcast

Appcast is an integrated recruitment marketing platform that helps organizations attract, engage, and hire better talent—more efficiently and with total transparency. By unifying performance driven media, conversion optimized career sites, employer brand strategy, and full funnel analytics, Appcast ensures every dollar of recruitment spend delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., Appcast has offices across North America and Europe and is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a global leader in digital recruiting. Learn more at http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)

202–805–2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast