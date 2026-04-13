Appcast Hosts Webinar on Preparing Career Sites for the AI-Driven Job Search

Free virtual session will explore how AI is transforming job discovery and what employers must do to stay visible

LEBANON, N.H., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

As AI tools play an increasingly central role in how job seekers search for and evaluate opportunities, career sites must evolve to serve both human candidates and the algorithms shaping their journey. In this live webinar, "The AI Job Search Is Here. Is Your Career Site Ready?," Appcast will break down how AI is transforming job discovery and what it takes to build a high-performing career site in this new landscape.

During the session, Appcast leaders will share practical, actionable guidance to help employers improve how their brand and jobs are surfaced, summarized, and recommended by generative AI tools, while still delivering a clear and compelling candidate experience.

Attendees will learn how to:

Build a clear, consistent employer value proposition (EVP) and messaging strategy across all candidate touchpoints

Strengthen control over owned content and how employer brands appear in AI-driven search and discovery

Design a career site experience that quickly communicates company identity and ideal candidate fit

Optimize career site and job ad content so AI tools can accurately interpret and surface roles to the right candidates

Connect employer brand and career site investments to measure outcomes such as engagement and applicant quality

Leverage remarketing technologies to re-engage career site visitors and convert interest into hires

Designed for talent acquisition and employer brand leaders, this session will help organizations better understand how to shape their presence in an AI–powered job market and translate increased visibility into stronger hiring outcomes.

Who:

Matt Plummer, chief product officer at Appcast

Matt Plummer leads product strategy and innovation at Appcast. Prior to joining Appcast, he spent 12 years building and leading the Enterprise business at ZipRecruiter, following a decade in search and display advertising technology.

Brianna Huynh, VP, brand & creative at Appcast

Brianna Huynh oversees brand and creative strategy at Appcast, bringing more than a decade of experience shaping employer brands and candidate experiences. Over her career, she has led creative strategy across hundreds of brands, websites, and global campaigns, with a focus on clarity, storytelling, and experiential marketing.

When:

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here.

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Appcast)

202-805-2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast