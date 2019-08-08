AppClose Announces Rollout of Family Law Professional Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AppClose®, the leading co-parenting platform, announced the planned rollout of a complementary platform for family law professionals. More than 15,000 family law attorneys already recommend AppClose to their clients, and courts around the United States recommend AppClose to family law litigants. The new platform for family law professionals will build on the existing professional integration in the company's current co-parenting app. Family law professionals – including family law attorneys, guardians ad litem, therapists, etc. -- will have access to new communication and practice management tools, including timekeeping, team collaboration and management, billing, and payment processing, combining all the communication and business tools in one place. Payments will be made through the company's secure ipayou® payment solution that will seamlessly integrate with AppClose users and family law professionals. The company's ipayou payment solution is widely used today by AppClose users. The platform will also include innovative lead generation capabilities that will enable AppClose users to find and retain family law professionals. "We have always had the vision to create a scalable and intuitive platform that will dominate a multi-sided market that serves the various participants in the family law ecosystem," said Igor Litinsky, CEO and founder of AppClose. "The new platform will bring to family law professionals the simple, scalable, flexible, and intuitive design that AppClose consumer users love. Adding new opportunities for the growing AppClose consumer user base to find, retain, and communicate with family law professionals will add significant value to both sides of this market. The new platform also enables us to maintain our leading co-parenting app as a free app to co-parents without burdening them with another expense."

Initially, the new platform will focus on the family law sector, which is already active with the large base of AppClose users. In the future, the company intends to expand the platform to other legal professionals. The company expects to rollout the new platform in early 2020. Family law professionals will have access to a free version of the professional platform, or can opt for a premium version for as little as $5.25 per month. Later in 2019, the company will provide early platform access to around 1,000 family law attorneys chosen by the company, most of whom have been selected from the more than 15,000 family law attorneys who already recommend AppClose to their clients. These early adopters will be able to get a head start to build out their profile and gain recognition among the large AppClose user base. The company plans to hold a Family Law Technology conference in Austin in the last quarter of 2020.

"Since the release of AppClose in 2016, we focused on creating the market-leading co-parenting app, which we achieved in 2018," said Mr. Litinsky. "Then, based on our extensive research -- and in particular by listening to our users -- in May of 2019 we delivered a beautifully re-defined app that makes co-parenting simpler and more seamless, with an expanded user universe. Now, co-parents, stepparents, family members, childcare providers, professionals, military families, and other third parties – regardless whether they use the app – can communicate and share information easily from the convenience of any mobile device. We made it even easier for users to communicate, manage tasks, share appointments and events, track expenses, and send and receive money for reimbursement obligations. Right away, our user growth accelerated. We are now adding more than a thousand new users a day."

The company sees the addressable market for AppClose and the new professional platform as an enormous opportunity. The new platform's integration of rapidly changing new technologies that connect people and improve communication and productivity will provide a stark contrast to legacy practice management, client communication, and payment options.

The app currently connects co-parents and helps them communicate to mitigate co-parenting challenges, as well as to communicate with family law attorneys, many of whom are signing up daily through AppClose. Using innovative communication and engagement tools, the new platform will expand the way AppClose users find, retain, and communicate with family law professionals. Users can currently add family law professionals to their circle, and many of them already find an attorney through the app.

AppClose was founded in 2016 to create and dominate a multi-sided market that serves the family law ecosystem. To date, AppClose has raised more than $3.9 million in seed financing. AppClose now provides the number one co-parenting app in the United States, with several hundred thousand registered users and more than 1,000 new users joining AppClose every day, five family law attorneys requesting AppClose brochures every hour, and courts requesting brochures every week to provide to litigants. Courts and legal professionals in every state recommend AppClose. The app has also been adopted by various local domestic relations offices. The app offers secure court-admissible conversations with time stamps and easily exported records, a vital feature in the court context. The company estimates that nearly 20% of all newly divorced co-parents in the U.S. use AppClose. The app enjoys a market-leading 4.7 of 5 star rating in the Apple App Store, as rated by more than 5,500 users. The robust app with all its useful features is free to AppClose users. For more information, please go to appclose.com.

