AppControl Introduces AI-Powered Analysis of Windows PC Performance, Privacy Events, and Background Activity

AppControl's new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server enables natural-language analysis of 72-hour Windows PC history to diagnose performance and privacy issues

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppControl today announced a new integration with your favorite AI agents and IDEs like Claude, Cursor, Windsurf, and Gemini CLI, enabling natural-language analysis of a PC's most recent 72 hours of activity and turning its DVR-style system resource monitoring into a conversational tool to diagnose system issues.

AppControl

Coming on the heels of AppControl's February launch, which gave Windows users a clear, scrollable history of performance and privacy events, this update represents the next step in making that information easier to understand. By layering natural–language AI on top of its existing 72–hour system history, AppControl is turning complex telemetry into answers anyone can interpret.

AppControl is a Windows utility that records how applications and background processes use CPU and GPU resources, as well as their impact on system temperature over time. With its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, users can ask their preferred AI agents and IDEs questions about their system's behavior to identify the root causes of slowdowns, fan spikes, or unexpected background activity.

"We built AppControl to show exactly how apps use your PC when you aren't looking," said Jon Hundley, co-founder and CEO. "By pairing your telemetry with your preferred AI Agent, users can now simply ask what happened, and get a clear answer in plain English."

This AppControl update introduces Idle Time Tracking to your graphs, allowing you to visually correlate system idleness with resource spikes. This builds on AppControl's unique ability to record second-by-second system activity, going beyond traditional tools that only monitor real-time data. With the new MCP integration, users can now query their data directly, asking questions such as:

Performance forensics: Which app caused the biggest CPU and GPU spikes during my gaming session last night?

Which app caused the biggest CPU and GPU spikes during my gaming session last night? System transparency: Identify any running apps developed by companies in a specific country.

Identify any running apps developed by companies in a specific country. Privacy checks: Did any apps access my location or microphone while I was away this morning?

AppControl surpassed 30,000 downloads within days of its launch and continues to grow in popularity among Windows users seeking better visibility into system performance and background activity, reflecting broader demand for more transparent system monitoring tools.

Privacy remains central to the update. The MCP feature is disabled by default and must be enabled manually in the settings menu. It requires the official app to function, ensuring the integration remains user-controlled and secure, giving users control over when and how their system data is analyzed. For maximum security, the server supports fully offline LLMs via tools like Ollama or WebUI, keeping all system analysis local to the user's machine.

AppControl has built a following among Windows enthusiasts and maintains an active community through its forum and Discord, where user feedback helps shape the product roadmap. Recent updates influenced by the community include a global keyboard shortcut and volunteer-driven translations across eight languages within 30 days.

By combining persistent resource monitoring with natural-language analysis, AppControl allows users to understand what their PC has been doing and why.

The AI integration is available now as a free, optional update. Users can download the latest version at www.appcontrol.com and enable the MCP server within the application settings.

About AppControl

AppControl is an Austin-based software team focused on bringing transparency and control to the Windows experience. Its flagship utility provides historical resource monitoring, privacy alerts, and advanced application management for modern PC users.

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Dwain Schenck PRLab

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SOURCE AppControl