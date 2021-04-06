Appcues Introduces No-Code Tracking and Analytics for Product-Led Businesses

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While approaches to product-led growth vary from business to business, one core tenet is unanimous: product adoption. Put simply, if users aren't adopting and increasing usage of a business' product, that business will struggle to grow. This is the problem that Appcues solves.

Appcues introduces code-free tracking and analytics for product-led businesses.

"Over the last seven years, thousands of businesses have used Appcues to onboard new users in-app, drive feature discovery, and increase engagement throughout the user lifecycle — all without writing any code," said Jackson Noel, co-founder and CEO of Appcues. "But we've been missing a critical piece of the product adoption puzzle: measurement. That changes today."

Today, Appcues introduced two new features designed to empower non-technical users to track and measure user engagement and adoption: click-to-track and Events Explorer

"Appcues' new features make it so easy to measure product usage and back up decisions with data," said Leah Howell, Product Owner at Schedulicity and early beta customer. "I've already saved loads of time. Now my mind is spinning thinking through all the new possibilities they unlocked."

Click-to-track offers a code-free way to capture data about how users engage with a digital product. Using Appcues' Builder, anybody can now define and track new in-app events, like when users click or hover over elements, or when they type into a form field. These events can be used to target and trigger Appcues experiences, create user segments, and measure results.

Events Explorer makes it easy to view, validate, and visualize all events, so anybody can measure user engagement and adoption over time. Again, no code required. Just select a few events for analysis and Appcues will instantly visualize the data in a beautiful chart that can be saved to a dashboard for ongoing analysis.

"In the span of a recent 30-minute meeting, we decided what to track, set up the tracking, and started watching the data roll in," said Tom Barragry of GetResponse, who has been using these new features since February. "Getting these types of insights used to take weeks and carry a high dev cost."

"Our team has been looking forward to this day for a long time. Not just because it marks a significant Appcues milestone or that we've all worked so diligently to get here. But because we know what it means for our customers," Noel continued. "Now they can move even faster and more autonomously. Now they can not only make an impact, but measure it."

Appcues has delivered more than 1.3 billion experiences to over 200 million end-users and growing. The company is backed by Sierra Ventures and Accomplice Ventures.

Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption — without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by thousands of innovative product-led businesses around the world, including SquareSpace, Freshworks, Amplitude, Yotpo, and Vidyard. True to form, Appcues also makes it easy to get started. Visit appcues.com to create your free account.

Press: For more information, contact Eric Keating at [email protected]

