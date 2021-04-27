Appcues' New Events Broadcaster Empowers Every Team to Deliver a Product-Led Experience

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Appcues introduced no-code event tracking and analytics to its platform with the launch of click-to-track and Events Explorer. Armed with these new features, now every Appcues customer, regardless of technical skill, can easily define and measure key in-app events to understand how users are adopting and engaging with their products.

Appcues

"In the three weeks since launching click-to-track events, our customers have already captured over 47 million events from over 1.4 million end users," said Jackson Noel, CEO and co-founder of Appcues. "Now, Appcues customers want to use that data to fuel even more experiences — including those outside of their products."

Today, Appcues introduces Events Broadcaster, a new feature that delivers in-app events tracked with Appcues to virtually any tool in the modern tech stack, in real time. Simply track an event and Appcues does the rest — no code required.

Events Broadcaster works with every existing Appcues integration including Segment and Zapier. It enables virtually endless product-led use cases, from coordinating in-app and email campaigns to finally creating a single source of truth that includes product usage data.

"Our commitment to being part of a connected ecosystem of best-in-class products only grows," added Noel. "In addition to launching Events Broadcaster, we're also thrilled to announce new integrations with Slack, Zendesk Support, and Zendesk Sell."

"Events Broadcaster, paired with Appcues' no-code event tracking, empowers our team to deliver personalized, behaviorally driven experiences — anywhere," said Jason Stele, CTO and co-founder of Cobomba.

Product-led organizations must unify teams around the product experience, but that requires technology to be connected to it. With today's news, Appcues is excited to empower customers to unify their product experience with every other customer touchpoint, from sales and service conversations to multi-channel campaigns.

Learn more about Events Broadcaster in Jackson Noel's blog post announcement.

Appcues has delivered more than 1.3 billion experiences to over 200 million end users and growing. The company is backed by Sierra Ventures and Accomplice Ventures.

Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption — without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by thousands of innovative product-led businesses around the world, including Amplitude, Freshworks, Yotpo, Codepen, and Vidyard. True to form, Appcues also makes it easy to get started. Visit appcues.com to create a free account.

