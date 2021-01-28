Appdetex Accelerates Growth with $12.2 Million Financing Led by Baird Capital

Four of the top five World's Most Valuable Brands depend on Appdetex to defend their digital brand. Tweet this

"Malicious actors hawking fake sites, apps, ads, or with insidious purposes prey on internet users and try to insert themselves in between customers and the brands they trust," said Appdetex CEO, Faisal Shah. "For the valuable brands we protect, Appdetex mitigates digital channel risks on the internet, across advertising, social media, mobile app and eCommerce marketplaces as well as within other emerging digital channels. With this additional financing, we look forward to continuing to invest in our advanced technology and analytics platform to deliver innovative, multi-channel brand protection solutions for our customers."

"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, adoption of digital technologies and services has accelerated, with most consumers and businesses now relying heavily on digital channels for work, school, entertainment, shopping, communication and almost every aspect of their lives," emphasized Jim Pavlik, Partner with Baird Capital and newly appointed Appdetex board member. "Seeing an opportunity to profit on that reliance, malicious actors have increasingly attacked brands and their customer relationships in those same channels. With the cost of this ill-intended activity damaging so many companies, we are excited to partner with the Appdetex team and support their efforts in defending brands and ensuring customer trust in the digital buyer journey."

About Appdetex

Appdetex is in the business of solving business problems related to digital risks. With deep roots in intellectual property law, and applying technical innovation to securing brands, Appdetex is dedicated to brand protection professionals' success and is trusted by some of the world's largest brands, including consumer goods, gaming platforms, media, entertainment, and financial services companies. Disrupting highly-organized, automated, and widespread systems of abuse requires technology and expertise. Appdetex has extensive experience in crafting efficient enforcement strategies at scale, from traditional takedown notices to deactivating bad actors' networks at their source. As a result, Appdetex provides comprehensive brand protection that mitigates a broad spectrum of abuse – swiftly. For more information, please visit www.appdetex.com.

About Baird Capital

Baird Capital makes venture capital, growth equity and private equity investments in strategically targeted sectors around the world. Having invested in more than 320 companies over its history, Baird Capital partners with entrepreneurs and, leveraging its executive networks, strives to build exceptional companies. Baird Capital provides operational support to its portfolio companies through teams on the ground in the United States, Europe and Asia, a proactive portfolio operations team and a deep network of relationships, which together strive to deliver enhanced shareholder value. Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co. For more information, please visit BairdCapital.com.

