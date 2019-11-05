Appdome and VMware Partner to Help Customers Accelerate Digital Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VMworld Europe 2019 -- Appdome, the mobile industry's first no-code mobile solutions platform, announced the immediate availability of Appdome for VMware Workspace ONE, a new no-code solution that enables every enterprise to deliver Workspace ONE security, privacy and intelligent analytics capabilities in a single solution for any iOS or Android app out of the box.

The new service enables enterprise customers to quickly and easily deliver the complete Workspace ONE SDK into any mobile app, with full support for all modern frameworks, push notifications and Wkwebview, plus advanced support for data encryption, data & video tunneling, DLP, mobile app security and more.

Appdome for VMware Workspace ONE UEM also comes out of the box with support for VMWare's secure mobile ecosystem, including optional integrations to VMWare's secure browser, secure email, and secure documents sharing. Just as important, Appdome for VMware Workspace ONE UEM allows enterprise customers to build WS1 Intelligence Analytics SDK and WS1 Privacy SDK into mobile apps, with no code or coding required.

"VMWare's Workspace ONE is leading in the UEM market," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "Our goal is to make it super easy for enterprise customers and app developers to adopt Workspace ONE and, without coding a thing, get the full benefit of all the services and capabilities that Workspace ONE has to offer inside Android and iOS apps."

Top Benefits of Appdome for VMware Workspace ONE UEM:

No Code delivery of the complete VMware Workspace ONE UEM solution set

solution set Speed and time to market advantage for every mobile app release

Single solution for enterprise IT and Security teams and B2E mobile app makers

Zero coding, no source code, no SDK, no wrapper

Automated implementation and app-delivery to the Apple App Store, Google Play or VMware Workspace ONE UEM store

store Guaranteed compatibility with all apps iOS and Android apps, including native, non-native, hybrid platforms like Xamarin, Cordova, React Native, Flutter, Ionic and more

"Customers need to manage a landscape of constantly changing security, privacy and supportability requirements, which is both costly to deal with and difficult to find the right expertise," said Evan Hurst, Director of Product Management at VMware. "By pairing the capabilities of the Workspace ONE Platform and SDK with Appdome's no-code integration platform for any mobile app, we can lower the cost and complexity of building enterprise-ready applications for our customers."

To learn more, visit https://www.appdome.com/vmware or visit Appdome at Booth #B519 at the VWworld show here this week.

About Appdome

Appdome changes the way people build mobile apps. Appdome's industry defining no-code mobile solutions platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence coding technology to power a self-serve, user-friendly service that anyone can use to build new security, authentication, access, enterprise mobility, mobile threat, analytics and more into any Android and iOS app instantly. There are over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile features, kits, vendors, standards, SDKs and APIs available on Appdome. Over 150+ leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to millions of mobile end users, eliminating complex development and accelerating mobile app lifecycles. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.

