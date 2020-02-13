Appdome Launches MobileTRUST Alliance to Find and Fix Vulnerabilities in Any Mobile App

Mobile app development teams work on tight delivery schedules to build and enhance apps, to retain customers and to stay ahead of the competition. Even when developers conduct vulnerability testing, they typically do not have iOS and Android security skills in-house, nor can they afford to delay to manually remediate discovered security flaws. The MobileTRUST Alliance addresses these challenges by combining vulnerability discovery with Appdome's no-code mobile app security platform to fix found issues.

The Alliance's Joint Solution from Appdome and ImmuniWeb

The joint solution from Appdome and ImmuniWeb will enable developers to upload any app binary (.apk or .ipa) to ImmuniWeb's free mobile scan tool or leverage its AI-enabled mobile application penetration test for in-depth testing of the most sophisticated vulnerabilities, including full coverage of OWASP Mobile Top 10 and SANS Top 25. In minutes, ImmuniWeb's AI-based platform finds and categorizes mobile app vulnerabilities, weaknesses and privacy issues to generate a risk-based report. Customers then upload their vulnerable app to Appdome and select the vulnerabilities they would like Appdome's no-code Mobile App Security Suite to remediate. The platform automatically implements the chosen mobile app security features to instantly deliver a secure version of the app.

"ImmuniWeb and Appdome address a key pain point for mobile app developers, who are struggling to rapidly release new and updated apps that are also secure," said Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at ImmuniWeb. "The MobileTRUST Alliance's goal is to make finding and fixing mobile app security vulnerabilities a simple and effective process, so developers can focus on what they do best: delivering compelling features to delight their customers."

Benefits to MobileTRUST Alliance Partners

MobileTRUST Alliance enables partners to provide a complete solution that both finds and fixes security flaws, dramatically increasing the value of their product.

"I've used Appdome and ImmuniWeb together in engagements with customers, and they really value the immediate impact of instant remediation," said Paco Villegas, CEO of Sh13ld-4ce ("Shield Force"), a reseller and integrator based in Mexico City. "Once they understand how quickly and effectively the two platforms together can find and fix an app's security flaws, the deals basically close themselves. Now that the MobileTRUST Alliance is creating joint solutions that enable developers to immediately address the security flaws found through scans, I can't imagine a customer buying a scanning solution all by itself."

Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome, added, "Trust and time to market make all the difference in an app's success. In the extremely competitive mobile app market, proper mobile app security is a competitive advantage. The MobileTRUST Alliance brings together vulnerability assessment providers and Appdome's no-code mobile app security offering to deliver a safer and more secure mobile economy."

For more information on the MobileTRUST Alliance and learn how to join, please visit https://www.appdome.com/partner-with-appdome/. Additional partners are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months with an array of vulnerability identification solutions including crowdsourcing, bug bounty, penetration testing, cloud-based mobile threat detection, static and dynamic app analysis and AI-enabled app security scanning.

About Appdome

Appdome changes the way people build mobile apps. Appdome's industry defining no-code mobile solutions platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence coding technology to power a self-serve, user-friendly service that anyone can use to build new security, authentication, access, enterprise mobility, mobile threat, analytics and more into any Android and iOS app instantly. There are over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile features, kits, vendors, standards, SDKs and APIs available on Appdome. Over 150+ leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to millions of mobile end users, eliminating complex development and accelerating mobile app lifecycles. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.

About ImmuniWeb

ImmuniWeb® AI Platform provides a full spectrum of Application Security Testing (AST), Attack Surface Management (ASM) and continuous security monitoring solutions tailored for DevSecOps. Named the Winner in "Best usage of Machine Learning/AI" category at SC Awards Europe 2018, ImmuniWeb outperformed IBM Watson for Cybersecurity. Distinguished by Gartner, IDC and Frost & Sullivan for innovation and excellence, ImmuniWeb pioneers the global application security market. ImmuniWeb Community offering recently attained a mark of 50,000 daily security tests. For more information, visit www.immuniweb.com

