Appdome MobileTRUST™ for Mobile Commerce Gives App Makers Defense-in-Depth Protections

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, México, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile industry's first no-code mobile integration and solutions platform, today announced MobileTRUST™, a new service providing mobile commerce and mobile banking app makers a way to deliver increased security in seconds. Appdome is debuting MobileTRUST at the F5 LATAM Summit, among hundreds of partners, being held this week.

MobileTRUST gives Android or iOS apps the intelligence to independently defend against all classes of mobile threats, including hackers, attackers and malicious eavesdroppers, continuously and autonomously safeguarding mobile app data, use, users and IP. MobileTRUST is completely extendable, allowing app makers to combine Appdome's autonomous mobile app security with server-side threat defense solutions from leading vendors.

"MobileTRUST gives mobile apps the ability to securely operate in "Zero Trust" environments," said Tom Tovar, Appdome CEO and Co-Creator. "App makers can add defense in depth directly into Android and iOS apps, combining mobile security and mobile threat defense in seconds - no code or coding required."

MobileTRUST employs multiple independent defense layers to protect apps from any mobile vulnerability or attack vector, including the OWASP Mobile Top 10 risks. This ensures safe mobile transactions, brand trust, and industry compliance with PCI, PDS2, GDPR and more.

Appdome and F5 will introduce MobileTRUST at a session today called "Protecting Mobile Applications." Appdome and F5's strategic partnership makes it easy for mobile commerce and mobile banking app makers to deliver 360-degree protection against credential theft, credential stuffing and more.

"We're proud to represent Appdome and MobileTRUST," said Carlos Pinos, CEO and co-founder, DOS, the largest F5 reseller in Ecuador. "With MobileTRUST, m-commerce and mobile banking apps can defend themselves and leverage the best mobile threat defense system, together in the same mobile app."

About Appdome

Appdome is the industry's first no-code mobile integration and solutions platform. Appdome's patented, Fusion technology and its AI-Digital Developer™, known as AMI, powers a self-service platform that allows anyone to easily build mobile features, standards, and vendor SDKs and APIs in security, authentication, access, mobility, mobile threat, analytics and more into any mobile app instantly. Leading financial, healthcare, government and e-commerce providers use Appdome to deliver rich mobile experiences, eliminating development complexity and accelerating mobile app lifecycles. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.

