AppDupe Updates its Popular Uber Clone with New Matching Algorithm & Features

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The company announced that it had leveraged Uber clone app to the next level by revamping its unique matching algorithm for both the driver and customer platforms. One of the company's spokespersons asserted that the executed changes enhance the performance and usability of the application.



In addition to this, a few more implementations have also been carried out by AppDupe's developers. The dedicated driver app integrated with new features such as heat map, multi-vehicle category selection, currency preference, and much more to help improve the driver's experience.



On the other hand, for the passenger app, add-on features such as trip-sharing, favorite driver, multi-stopovers, and others have been integrated to enhance rider's app & service experience.



"The goal is to make the app more alluring not only with design features but also with robust elements to reach end-users," as stated by one of the company's spokespersons.



AppDupe, in the past years, has handled clients from various regions and successfully launched 50+ products helping businesses to scale. Today, the company stands tall by launching more than 50 apps each month, attaining overall customer satisfaction in the process.



"We aim to target startups, enterprises, and anyone with an idea since they help us brainstorm strategies that aid to become successful," reported by AppDupe's spokesperson.



The mission of their company is to make every project a success, whether it is a taxi service, delivery, or commercial services like plumbing. Though their prime solution concentrates on offering Uber clone for all services, they have similarly achieved a breakthrough after the inception of GoJek like apps in their extensive list of app offerings.



The timely enhancements and launching of new products has helped the company create a trademark among global entrepreneurs. With over a decade of aiding businesses excel through trailblazing marketing strategies, developing interactive applications & websites, the market is curious to see the next big thing that the company has up their sleeves.

