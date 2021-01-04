Appeal of Conscience Foundation to Honor Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe with 2021 World Statesman Award

"Prime Minister Abe will be recognized for his longtime leadership of his country and for his global outreach that has helped advance regional and international cooperation and has strengthened friendship and bonds between Japan and the United States," said Rabbi Arthur Schneier, President of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation.

Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, 1999 Appeal of Conscience World Statesman honoree, will introduce His Excellency Shinzo Abe and join Rabbi Arthur Schneier in the presentation of the Award.

Mr. Abe served as Japan's Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Not only recognized as the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Abe was also known internationally for his government's economic policies, nicknamed Abenomics, which pursued aggressive monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy, and growth strategy including structural reform. His tenure was marked with a foreign policy which places high importance on global diplomacy based on the fundamentals values of freedom, democracy, basic human rights and the rule of law; seeking to increase Japan's international profile by expanding ties with NATO, the EU, and other organizations beyond the Asia-Pacific region. In September 2020, Mr. Abe resigned from his position as Prime Minister due to his health issues.

Mr. Abe is a member of a prominent political family. His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi (1957-1960) and great uncle Eisuke Sato (1964-1972) served as Prime Minister, and his father Shintaro Abe served as Foreign Minister (1982-1986).

The World Statesman Award honors leaders who support peace and freedom by championing peaceful co-existence, human dignity and human rights in their homeland and working with other world leaders to build a better future for all.

Past recipients of the World Statesman Award include: British Prime Minister David Cameron, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde and United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Other recipients included Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, Australian Prime Minister John Howard, King Juan Carlos I of Spain, USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev and Czechoslovakian President Václav Havel.

About the Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation, under the leadership of Rabbi Arthur Schneier, has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights, peaceful co-existence since 1965. To uphold the principle "live and let live" is the Appeal of Conscience Foundation's continuing goal. An interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders, this international organization promotes mutual acceptance and respect the other, peace and interreligious cooperation and provides a voice of conscience to protect minorities. The Appeal of Conscience Foundation believes that freedom, democracy and human rights are fundamental values that give nations of the world their best hope for peace, security and shared prosperity. www.appealofconscience.org

