Appeal of Conscience Foundation to Honor Former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger with 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations at the 58th Annual Appeal of Conscience Gala

News provided by

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation

12 Sep, 2023, 10:39 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier, will present the 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations to former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger. The award will be presented at the 58th Annual Appeal of Conscience Gala on Monday, September 18, 2023, at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Continue Reading
Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier (left), will present the 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations to former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger (right).
Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier (left), will present the 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations to former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger (right).

"Dr. Kissinger to this day has won worldwide recognition for his statesmanship, shaping the course of international relations with wisdom, dedication, and an understanding of the complexities of our global landscape," stated Rabbi Arthur Schneier, the President and founder of Appeal of Conscience Foundation. "I have been fortunate to work with my friend Dr. Kissinger on many Appeal of Conscience initiatives over the years. I am proud to bestow this Lifetime recognition award on a man who has done so much for our nation and the world."

Dr. Kissinger is an American diplomat, political theorist and geopolitical consultant who served as United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under the presidential administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Previous Honorees:

Past recipients of the World Statesman Award include: Presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula da Silva, Mikhail Gorbachev, Lee Myung-bak, Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe, David Cameron, Stephen Harper, John Howard, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Margaret Thatcher, Lee Hsien Loong, Mario Draghi. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Madame Christine Lagarde.

About Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

Appeal of Conscience Foundation, under the leadership of Rabbi Arthur Schneier, has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights, peace and tolerance since 1965. To uphold the principle "live and let live" is the Appeal of Conscience Foundation's continuing goal. An interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders, this international organization promotes mutual understanding, peace and interreligious cooperation and provides a voice of conscience to protect minorities.  The Appeal of Conscience Foundation believes that freedom, democracy and human rights are fundamental values that give nations of the world their best hope for peace, security and shared prosperity. www.appealofconscience.org

SOURCE The Appeal of Conscience Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.