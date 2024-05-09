Appearance Technology Group Announces the Acquisition of BAF Industries

FARMINGTON, Mich., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appearance Technology Group ("ATG") announced the acquisition of BAF Industries ("BAF"). Founded in 1935, BAF is a leading manufacturer of branded, consumable car care liquid chemicals and specialty aerosols for professional and do-it-yourself ("DIY") users. BAF offers a comprehensive portfolio of soaps, cleaners, degreasers, aerosols, waxes, polishes, compounds, and coatings sold under the PRO® brand.

ATG partnered in the transaction with BAF's owners, John Bell and Michael Bell, as well as its management team. Nathan Iverson, CEO of ATG, said, "BAF and its PRO® brand draw on a rich history and longstanding reputation within the professional detailing market. We look forward to expanding the reach of the PRO® brand across our combined distribution footprint and building upon the brand's storied history."

John and Michael Bell stated, "ATG's vision, reputation, and track-record in partnering with industry leading brands resonated with us and the PRO® brand that our family has built. We look forward to partnering with ATG to carry on our grandfather, Jack Burford, and father, Frank Bell's, legacy, and vision."

"This acquisition adds another established and respected brand to the ATG portfolio, while enhancing ATG's ability to service our customers through the addition of an east coast production and distribution facility in Florence, KY," stated Iverson. "Our customers will be able to benefit from 3D®, P&S Products, Hi-Tech®, RBL, and now PRO® on one order and delivery," Iverson added.

About BAF Industries

Headquartered in Tustin, CA with a manufacturing and distribution facility in Florence, KY, BAF is a leading manufacturer of branded, consumable car care liquid chemicals and specialty aerosols for professional and do-it-yourself ("DIY") users. BAF offers a comprehensive portfolio of soaps, cleaners, degreasers, aerosols, waxes, polishes, compounds, and coatings sold under the PRO® brand. For more information, please visit www.prowax.com.

About Appearance Technology Group

Headquartered in Farmington, MI, ATG is a leading provider of innovative car care accessories, appearance liquids, compounds & polishes, and specialty aerosols. With over 2,500 SKUs sold across ten highly recognized brands, ATG is the preeminent one-stop solution across vehicle detailing, reconditioning, paint, body, and equipment, car wash, and automotive OEM markets. For more information, please visit www.AppearanceTG.com.

