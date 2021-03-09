Appearus Products Corp., Dispowear Sterite Co., and Huini USA Beauty LLC to Emerge as Key Disposable Slippers Market Players by 2024 - A Technavio Exclusive Report

Rising shift in consumers' lifestyles and health consciousness to catalyze market growth

Increasing disposable incomes and upgrading lifestyles of consumers are positively influencing the growth of wellness and hospitality industry. Rising concern over personal appearances and health among baby boomers and millennials will also lead to the increase in the number of spa centers and hotels.

The rising number of spa centers and hotels for catering the exponentially rising demand for spa treatments will further fuel the need for disposable slippers during the forecast period.

The advent of wellness tourism will also offer immense growth opportunities for disposable slippers market. Spas are an integral component of wellness tourism encouraging travelers to opt for stress relieving therapies when on a vacation. This will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Disposable Slippers Market Overview

Closed-toe slippers accounted for the largest disposable slippers market share in 2019.

Based on product, the disposable slippers market is segmented into closed-toe, open-toe, and flip-flop.

In 2019, the closed-toe slippers accounted for the largest share of the global market due to their increasing uses in airlines, hotels, and hospitals.

The segment will continue to hold the largest share due to a high demand for these slippers due to an improved sense of hygiene associated with them.

Gain access to market research repository containing over 17,000+ reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

APAC is expected to show the highest growth during forecast period.

Based on geography, the disposable slippers market is segmented into APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

, MEA, , and . By 2024, APAC will account for the highest growth due to the rising number of hotels and spas in this region, particularly in emerging as well as advanced economies including China and Japan .

Schedule a Consultation Call to Speak to our Analysts and Industry experts

Prominent Player Analysis

The disposable slippers market is fragmented with players categorized as pure-play, industry-focused and dominant players in this report.

Vendors in the market are focusing on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This market forecast provides information on the competencies and capacities of these companies such as Appearus Products Corp., Dispowear Sterite Co., and Huini USA Beauty LLC.

Beauty LLC. In addition, the disposable slippers forecast report by Technavio provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including IBI Beauty, LSL HEALTHCARE Inc., Mediblue Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Milestone Corporate Services Pvt Ltd., Shenzhen Haon Hotel Products Co., Universal Textiles UK Ltd., and Yellow Mountain Imports Inc.

Explore Related Markets:

Hiking and Trail Footwear Market by Product (Hiking Footwear and Trail Running Footwear) and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA)- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/hiking-and-trail-footwear-market-industry-analysis

Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product (Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories) and End-user (Women and Girls, and Men and Boys)- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Report Link : https://www.technavio.com/report/online-apparel-footwear-and-accessories-market-in-the-us-industry-analysis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio