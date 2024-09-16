Appell Striping Announces Partnership with RBJK Marketing to Fuel Georgia Expansion

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With sights on expanding its brand footprint, Appell Striping has announced an exclusive partnership with RBJK Marketing. As an innovative pavement services franchise that's rooted in professionalism and customer satisfaction, Appell will provide parking lot maintenance and line striping in the state of Georgia through the partnership with RBJK.

Servicing more than 8,000 commercial facilities daily, RBJK is currently the largest owner/operator of JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting®, a leading commercial cleaning franchise.

"As we looked to expand our business, we sought out complimentary services with two clear priorities in mind, differentiation and transformation," said Brad Rush, CEO and Founder of RBJK. "The parking lot asphalt and maintenance sector repeatedly emerged as a promising opportunity and after speaking with numerous players, Appell really stood out. It was immediately clear that their vision aligned perfectly with ours."

Bryan Appell, Founder and CEO of Appell Franchising was quick to point out why he feels the partnership will be effective. "The organization that RBJK has built in the commercial cleaning sector is second to none. Their commitment to providing their clients with top notch service was very clear. We couldn't have found a better partner."

Upon launch, RBJK will immediately take over servicing some of Appell's largest national clients in Georgia in addition to servicing regional and local customers.

"Our team is truly excited to partner with a company poised for such exceptional growth," Rush said, "We feel fortunate to play a role in bringing this shared vision to life."

Since 2003, Appell Striping and Sealcoating has used a streamline approach and advanced technologies to become a national leader in parking lot striping and sealcoating. Their unique strategies have allowed Appell to separate from local competition and secure national relationships with some of the largest brands in North America. Appell national customers include Starbucks, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Jiffy Lube, and Raisin' Canes. This strong foundation and national presence led Appell to franchise the business model in 2022. Today, the network of franchisees and sub-contractors span all 50 states and continues to grow each year servicing thousands of locations for many of the world's most recognizable brands. For more information, visit https://www.appellstriping.com/.

RBJK Marketing was founded in 2001 by Brad Rush, his wife Kate, and parents Ron and Jennie. As CEO, Brad has grown RBJK Marketing to become the largest owner/operator within the JAN-PRO Franchise Development system. Headquartered in Marietta, GA, RBJK owns and operates JAN-PRO of Atlanta, JAN-PRO of Central Alabama, JAN-PRO of Kansas City, JAN-PRO of Oklahoma City, JAN-PRO of Tucson, and JAN-PRO of Phoenix. RBJK Marketing continues to utilize the proven model of franchising to help others realize their dream of business ownership. Today, RBJK Marketing Inc. proudly services over 8,000 commercial facilities daily across the country. To learn more, visit https://rbjkmarketing.com/.

