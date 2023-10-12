Appendicitis Disease Market: Regional Coverage, Drug Insights, Epidemiology Study, Clinical Trial Assessment, and Price Reimbursement | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appendicitis Disease is a commonly occurring disease caused by inflamed appendix. According to research by the NIH, about 5 to 9 of every 100 individuals develop this disorder at some point. The high disease burden has given rise to a prompt need for effective diagnostic and treatment therapeutics.

Appendicitis is a medical condition characterized by the inflammation of the appendix. The latter is a small, finger-shaped pouch located on the lower right side of the abdomen. The exact appendicitis causes of are not always clear, but it known to often occurs when the appendix becomes blocked, usually by feces, a foreign body, or infection. When the appendix becomes blocked, it can become infected and swollen, leading to pain and other symptoms. Appendicitis pain can be severe and requires immediate medical attention.

Many players are continuously involved in R&D activities with an aim to bring about the much-needed transformation in the way this disease is detected, managed, treated, and prevented.

Price and Market Access



Causes and Symptoms:

This disease is known to occur because of obstruction of the appendix by feces, a small piece of stool, or a foreign body like a seed or a piece of food. Also, infections in the digestive tract and enlarged lymphoid tissue may also lead to the onset of this ailment.

The primary appendicitis symptoms are appendix pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, rectal pain, change in bowel habits, and painful urination, among others. Appendix symptoms in female and male are similar in nature. Ruptured appendix is a major consequence of this ailment. This leads to severe health complications.

Diagnosis and Treatment:

Appendicitis diagnosis encompasses medical history tests, blood tests, physical examination, and imaging studies, among others. Signs of appendicitis should not be ignored become it can lead to severe health damage. Both chronic and acute appendicitis require prompt medical attention.

The major appendicitis treatments are appendicitis surgery in the form of laparoscopic appendectomy and open appendectomy. It is conducted for appendix removal from the location. Apart from that drugs with EMA and FDA approved indications are prescribed to alleviate symptoms like pain.

Summing up:

Appendicitis is a medical condition characterized by the inflammation of the appendix, a small, finger-shaped pouch located in the lower right side of the abdomen. As mentioned earlier, it is often caused by a blockage in the appendix, leading to infection and swelling.

SOURCE Disease Landscape Insights