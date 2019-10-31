Appendix 4C: Quarterly Cash Flow Report

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benitec Biopharma (ASX: BLT) (NASDAQ: BNTC) ("Benitec" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines via the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform combining RNA interference with gene therapy, today announced its Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30 September 2019.

Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma, commented on today's news, "The recent capital raise solidified our strong financial position and broadened our institutional investor base. We continue to work diligently to advance our primary ddRNAi product candidate, BB-301, while actively seeking strategic partnerships to support the advancement of BB-103 and the Hepatitis B Virus-focused research and development program."

In September 2019, in conjunction with Ladenburg Thalmann, Benitec completed a Registered Direct Offering yielding A$3.22 million of gross proceeds. This raise broadened Benitec's institutional investor base and provided the Company with additional operating capital to support the advancement of BB-301. The core elements of the BB-301 non-clinical development plan are outlined in our corporate presentation dated September 2019.

Benitec also reported a strong financial position for the quarter ended September 2019, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately A$24.6 million.

Benitec Biopharma's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 29 November 2019 at 10AM AEDT. Further details on the AGM are available in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which can be found on our website at benitec.com.

Benitec Biopharma Limited (ASX: BLT) (NASDAQ: BNTC) (NASDAQ: BNTCW) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel genetic medicines. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. Based in Melbourne, Australia with laboratories in Hayward, California (USA), and collaborators and licensees around the world, the Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), and chronic hepatitis B.

